​Passengers on Aer Lingus international flights are now able to enjoy a unique tapas snack box developed by Burren Balsamics in Co Armagh.

The Armagh company, which is based at Richhill, has worked with the international airline’s catering team to create “carefully selected and perfectly crafted grazing tapas that are bursting with flavour”, Burren’s Iona Hamilton Stubber explains.

“From moreish salty broad beans to sweet pickled tomatoes, this array of luxury antipasti and snacks is the perfect start to a flight,” adds Iona.

The tapas boxes contain some olive tapenade, made with the Armagh company’s citrus white balsamic vinegar as well as some pickled tomatoes that are all developed and made at Richhill.

A multi-award-winning producer of balsamic vinegars, relishes, chutneys and jams, Burren Balsamics has an established business relationship with Aer Lingus that has featured the development of an onion jam for international flights.

The Armagh company has also started exporting to Dubai and can now been found in Spinney’s and Waitrose, alongside Broighter Gold rapeseed oil from Limavady there.

The Aer Lingus contract consolidates the reputation of Burren Balsamics as one of Northern Ireland’s leading and most successful innovators in artisan foods especially for high-profile customers in international markets.

The company, run by Susie Hamilton Stubber and Bob McDonald, two respected chefs, includes Harrods and Partridges in London among its portfolio of influential customers for its extensive range of fruit infused balsamic vinegars, many of which use locally sourced fruits and other ingredients.

The small company also supplies its fruit infused balsamic vinegars to the House of Commons gift shop and is a UK Department of Business and Trade Export Ambassador, a role which involves encouraging and advising other smaller companies here seeking to develop exports.

In addition to its latest business with leading retailers in the affluent United Arab Emirates (UAE), Burren Balsamics, which was established in February 2014 by Susie, recently secured a significant export contract for its products to be sold in Mexico’s most prestigious department stores.

