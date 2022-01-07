JPI Media journalist Richard Lemmer taste tests the new McPlant burger.

It is made up of a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese, and will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.

McDonald’s said its first ever plant-based burger “delivers the same great taste and experience you would expect from a McDonald’s burger”.

It follows three years of research and development to bring a vegan alternative to British and Irish customers, with the patty co-developed with US-based alternative meat brand Beyond Meat and vegan cheese based on pea protein to match the taste of the chain’s regular cheese slices, as well as a new vegan sauce.

The UK and Ireland version of the McPlant, which was revealed globally last year, is fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

“As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

Photo issued by McDonalds of the new McPlant burger, their first ever plant-based burger

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

“Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”