Tayto’s new cheese and onion chocolate bar prompts some hilarious comments

The sweet treats, which are only available for a limited time, are proving hard to come by, but the stores that have chosen to stock the chocolate bars which are laced with Tayto’s famous cheese and onion crisps say sales have been good.

One of those shops to stock the product is McCool’s Supervalu in Ballymoney, who went big from the word go.

Manager Rachel Hassan said: “We’re daredevils in here. Some shops only brought one box in, we made sure we had plenty in because we knew how popular it would be.

At McCool’s Supervalu in Ballymoney are Pamela Shaw, June Clyde, Adam Hunter and Mark McCallion

“We’ve a good relationship with our Tayto rep and he was able to get us what we needed.”

Rachel said the store brought in 60 boxes containing 900 of the bars which Tayto has said will be available for a limited time only.

She said: “A lot of people are buying two or three bars to give to family.

“People are saying it’s nice but they recognise it just a one-off, it won’t be around forever. Everybody wants to try it to see what it’s like.

“People like crisps and chocolate, some people like eating them at the same time. They want to see if this tastes like they hoped it would.

“Tayto crisps would be one of the best sellers in the store, for chocolate, it’s probably Cadbury’s Dairy Milk.”

She added: “When you’re eating it you can taste the crisps in the bar and you can feel the texture of the crisps through the bar.”

In launching the product Tayto said the bar would be available for a limited time for lovers of chocolate, and lovers of cheese and onion, and especially those who love both at the same time.

The idea has previously been tried by the southern brand of Tayto.

Feedback online for the new crispy chocolate bar has proved to be a mixed bag with some of the comments being very entertaining.

Dolores Robinson wrote: “And I thought I was weird eating cheese and onion crisps with chocolate for years. I crumble a Cadbury’s Flake into the bag.”

Suzi Kaynine asked Tayto: “Don’t supposed it will be hitting the shelves in England? I love cheese and chocolate. Been told since I was a kid that it’s wrong to put Nutella and cheese on toast but it’s so right and let’s face it you cant beat cheese and onion Tayto!”

Daphne Burdon commented: “I love cheese and onion Tayto and I love chocolate but in my opinion neither the twain should meet.”

Sonya Hall said: “Nooooo!!! Just keep it crisps – next it’ll be deodorant.”

