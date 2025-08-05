Teenagers Are Eating Parents Out of House and Home in Northern Ireland — the reality of feeding Gen Z

Around 89 per cent of parents with teens, say their kids are ALWAYS hungry, with a multipack of crisps lasting just four days in an average home, a carton of milk being drunk within three days, and a punnet of grapes lasting just two days.

According to a survey from ASDA, Gen Z are LITERALLY eating their parents out of house and home, as according to those with kids aged 13-18, the big weekly supermarket shop now adds up to £189 per week (*average cost of big weekly shop minus non-food items).

Add to that two weekly “top up” food shops, at £64 each, two food deliveries averaging £42 each – and an additional £40 cash extracted from parents for snacks and lunches while out – the total comes to £441 every week.

According to the survey, in an average year, that amounts to £22,932 – and the summer holidays are WORSE – as three in ten (29 percent) say that their weekly shop disappears twice as fast over the six-to-eight-week holiday.

A teenager devouring a towering burger with gusto, their face smeared with ketchup and cheese.

The survey suggests a multi-pack of crisps or granola bars is typically gone within four days of buying it.

While punnets of strawberries last just three days, as does a packet of chocolate biscuits, a bottle of orange juice and a bag of mini cheeses.

A block of cheddar cheese will also typically go within just FOUR days of it hitting the shopping trolley.

And according to the findings it’s not just our own children tucking in, four in ten (38 percent) even say that their children’s friends help themselves to food in their house when they come over - so much that 15 percent encourage their kids to stay at other parents' houses so they can eat their food.

Teenagers eating pizza

All of this comes at a time when budgets are already under pressure.

And according to the latest Asda Income Tracker, 40% of UK households saw a drop in spending power in June 2025 - hitting lower-income families hardest, with weekly shortfalls of £74 between income and basic costs.

Mum of two hungry boys Elizabeth Nichols, 40 from Bristol says, “It’s only the start of the summer holidays and already the kids are eating me out of house and home. It feels like I’m constantly topping up the fridge and cupboards. Any parent of a teen will know, feeding them is like throwing food into a bottomless pit, especially when they’re active like mine, constantly riding their bikes or kicking a ball around in the park. They are literally always hungry.

“When it gets to September, we’ll hopefully be able to get back to some sort of routine, as the summer holidays are playing havoc on my purse strings”.

Aurelia Blair, a 36 year-old mum of three teens, adds: “Summer holidays always mean a big increase in how much we’re spending on food. It feels like the fridge is emptying faster than we can fill it. I really welcome any help to make our shop go further.”

With summer holidays stretching both appetites and budgets, it’s no surprise that families across the UK are looking for smart ways to make meals go further.

A spokesperson for Asda added: “We know families are feeling the pressure — especially during the school holidays when the pace (and the portions) pick up. That’s why we’re committed to helping parents stretch their budgets without compromising on quality.

“Through our Asda Price promise on the products which matter to families the most, alongside hints and tips from our family experts, we’re here to make summer that bit easier for families — from the big weekly shop to everyday snacks.”

Asda continues to support families with more than 10,000 products already available at a new, lower Asda Price since the start of this year — helping households stay stocked up without breaking the bank.

TEEN FOOD CONSUMPTION RATES IN THE UK…

A packet of cheddar cheese - lasts four days

A bag of satsumas - lasts four days

A multipack of granola bars - lasts four days

A family packet of ham / salami - lasts four days

A multipack of crisps - lasts four days

A bag of mini cheeses (Babybels) - lasts three days

A bunch of bananas - lasts three days

A multipack of chocolate bars - lasts three days

A packet of chocolate biscuits - lasts three days

A carton of milk - lasts three days

A bottle of orange juice - lasts three days

A punnet of grapes - lasts two days

A punnet of strawberries - lasts two days