There are plenty of amazing restaurants located in Northern Ireland, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
According to reservation service website OpenTable, there are certain restaurants in Northern Ireland which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From Bertz Jazz Bar to The Great Room Restaurant, here are the most booked restaurants in Northern Ireland, according to OpenTable.
1. The Ivy Brassiere, Belfast
The Ivy Brassiere in Belfast has a 4.4* rating from 166 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Fantastic atmosphere, staff were excellent, food was top notch, and great value for money.” | The Ivy Brassiere-OpenTable
2. The Cloth Ear, Belfast
The Cloth Ear in Belfast has a 4.4* rating from 1,001 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great atmosphere, friendly attentive staff. Excellent food, great overall enjoyable visit.” | The Cloth Ear-OpenTable
3. Taylor & Clay, Belfast
Taylor & Clay in Belfast has a 4.6* rating from 916 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “We had a wonderful meal at Taylor and Clay, the food and service were impeccable. The asador grill plate was delicious as you get to try a bit of everything and the steak was also fantastic!” | Taylor & Clay-OpenTable
4. Bertz Jazz Bar, Belfast
Bertz Jazz Bar in Belfast has a 4.7* rating from 1,043 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Attended Berts for the first time for my partner's birthday. Would highly recommend. Service, food and ambiance were just perfect. Will definitely return.” | Bertz Jazz Bar-OpenTable
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.