There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars dotted across Northern Ireland.
Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Northern Ireland has to offer.
Here’s 14 of the best pubs and bars according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast
Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 195 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Kelly's Cellar
2. Maddens, Belfast
Maddens, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 547 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Moelrick
3. Duke of York, Belfast
Duke of York, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 624 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lively pub with a great atmosphere. We visited for a late afternoon drink, it was sunny and was nice to sit outside in the sunshine, then returned the next evening, which was much busier with live music and a buzzy atmosphere. Highly decorated pub, both inside and outside. Definitely worth a visit if you’re visiting Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-HuddersT
4. Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Londonderry
Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Londonderry has a 4.5* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Everything. I love everything about this pub. The music, aesthetic, and my most favourite, the people! It’s by far my favourite part of visiting Northern Ireland!" | Google-Peadar O’Donnells Bar
