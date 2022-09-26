The Food Warehouse to open in West Belfast creating 40 jobs

Leading food retailer The Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland Foods Group, has announced the creation of up to 40 new jobs in West Belfast as part of a wider £1.4m investment.

Situated in Westwood Retail Park, this will be the brand’s second supermarket store offering in Northern Ireland.

The Food Warehouse launched its big pack brand in 2014 and its retail footprint has grown rapidly to over 150 stores across the UK and Ireland, making it the fastest growing supermarket chain in the UK this century.

The Food Warehouse have announced the creation of up to 40 new jobs as part of a wider £1.4m investment. The new store, situated in Westwood Retail Park, will occupy a 16,300 sq. ft double unit and is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks. Pictured is Store Manager Paul McTasney and Iceland Area Manager Danny Burke

The new store will occupy a 16,300 sq.ft double unit in the retail park and will offer shoppers all the same great product lines they can find in Iceland stores, but with the ability to buy in bulk, without membership and take advantage of some fantastic savings.

Highlighting the stromng demand for their products, ‘particularly in a challenging economic environment’, Ron Metcalfe, managing director of The Food Warehouse Ireland, said: “Following the success of our launch into the Northern Ireland market with the first Food Warehouse in 2020, we’re thrilled to be opening our second store here at Westwood Retail Park in West Belfast.

“Throughout the pandemic and its subsequent recovery, we’ve seen strong demand in a very competitive market, and we believe that shoppers will welcome the innovative offering at our new store, particularly in a challenging economic environment with the current cost of living crisis.”

Customers can shop from more than 3,000 product lines, including fresh, frozen, and ambient produce as well as homeware items.

The store will be directly supporting local business, with hundreds of products coming from local suppliers, including Mash Direct, Dalefarm, Irwins, Britvic and Tayto.

Several exclusive brands such as Slimming World, TGI Fridays, Greggs, Harry Ramsden are also available.

The store is famous for its bigger packs at great value alongside a number of deals such as the exclusive ‘When it’s Gone, it’s Gone’.

Metcalfe continued: “Trading conditions for small businesses are increasingly challenging, with margins being stretched, we believe that local businesses and the general public will benefit from our bulk offering, which offers savings on a wide range of favourite brands at unbeatable prices.

“We are committed to offering a new shopping experience for everyone as well as strengthening relationships further with local Northern Irish suppliers. I’d also like to welcome old and new customers from the local community as well as our new colleagues who will be working in the

store.”

Store manager, Paul McTasney, added; “This investment into West Belfast demonstrates the company’s commitment and growth in Northern Ireland. I’m very excited to officially open the store for business and welcome all of our new customers.”

The new Food Warehouse store opens at Westwood Retail Park on Tuesday, October 11 at 8am.

Shoppers will receive exclusive launch offers as well as a £1000 giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door, 200 goodie bags for the first 200 customers and a trolley dash where three lucky winners can grab all their favourite brands in a 90 second challenge.

Founded in 2014, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores across UK & Northern Ireland.

They are all large format stores, with a car park, providing the value and convenience of a wholesale

store without the hassle of membership.

The Food Warehouse is opening new stores up and down the country in retail parks and larger shopping districts. Each store is given a high quality warehouse style fit out, and covers between 8,000 and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.