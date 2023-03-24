Co Antrim takeaway The Friary, in Carrickfergus, has been named as one of the top chip and fish outlets in the UK.

Judges for which takeaways made the list of the UK’s' 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2022/2023 went into premises anonymously and privately tasted the fish and chips as well as scrutinising the cleanliness of the outlet, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and the establishment’s social media presence.

According to Fry Magazine, shops can achieve 100% if they score top marks on every section of the mystery dining, but had to achieve at least 95% or over to win an award.

Fish and chips from The Friary are among the best in the UK. Anyone fancy a fish supper lashed with salt and vinegar?

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: "Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

"We’re seeing shops introduce vegan and gluten free options to appeal to a wider customer base, instal self-serve kiosks and develop online ordering apps to make serving easier, invest in new frying equipment to produce better quality fish and chips, and embrace social media to engage with and reach more customers.

"The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways represent the best in the industry.

"They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture - high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings."

The Friary in Carrickfergus has been voted among the UK's top 50 fish and chip outlets