The Happy Pear to launch across Northern Ireland in a £750K deal

Leading plant-based food brand, The Happy Pear, is to launch its retail products for the first time in Northern Ireland in an exclusive partnership with Musgrave NI.

In a deal estimated to be worth an annual £750,000, the products will be rolled out in Centra, SuperValu and Mace stores across the Northern Ireland region over the coming months.

Established in 2004 by twin brothers Steve and Dave Flynn, The Happy Pear began as a small fruit and vegetable shop in Greystones, County Wicklow, quickly expanding to include a café in 2006.

The Happy Pear Brothers, David and Stephen Flynn

The brothers have become well known industry experts on plant-based lifestyle, facilitating a range of online cookery courses and have released five cookery books to date.

Musgrave Group and The Happy Pear have enjoyed a successful close working relationship since the brothers joined the SuperValu Food Academy Programme in the Republic of Ireland in 2013.

Launching in the newly rejuvenated SuperValu Portstewart store, which is due to unveil its new look on August 12, over 30 Happy Pear products will be available in the range, including chilled soups, meal pots, and ready meals, such as Shepherdless Pie, as well as a range of ambient cooking sauces, breakfast cereals and sweet treats.

Julie Cherry, trading director at Musgrave NI, said: “Dave and Steve from The Happy Pear have established themselves as leaders in the plant-based food market forming a community of over half a million people who follow their lifestyle. With many of our customers focusing on living healthier, eating less meat and protecting the environment, there is an increasing demand for tasty plant-based convenience products, and The Happy Pear products will strengthen our existing offering.

“As we launch our revitalised SuperValu store in Portstewart on 12th August, we’re delighted that it will be the first to stock The Happy Pear products in Northern Ireland. With our exclusive contract with the brand, we aim to roll the range out across our portfolio of Centra, SuperValu and Mace stores in the coming months.”

Dave Flynn from The Happy Pear, added: “We’re excited to bring our retail range of healthy plant-based convenience products to Northern Ireland through our ongoing partnership with Musgrave. We have grown an established community of those who wish to live happier lives. The Happy Pear retail range provides delicious food, packed full of flavour with products for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as delicious snacks.