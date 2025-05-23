There’s plenty of dining options this summer at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

​As the summer social season hots up, Belfast’s iconic Merchant Hotel has unveiled a series of exceptional culinary events guaranteed to whet your appetite this summer.

Five-star food and drink is always top of the menu at the famous hotel, but this summer guests can indulge in one of nine new gastronomical food and drink experiences.

Kicking off the eclectic schedule, The Cocktail Dinner on Wednesday, May 28, will serve up a special menu with paired cocktails. The Great Room Restaurant and the Merchant’s Cocktail Bar come together for an iconic collaboration. The 2 AA Rosette awarded Great Room is famous for its innovative menu featuring the finest seasonal ingredients, Enjoy five bold and creative courses, each paired with a cocktail from the new menu at The Cocktail Bar.

Tickets cost £125 per person.

On Thursday June 5, guests at the Louis Roederer Champagne Dinner will enjoy an exquisite five course dinner menu accompanied by five specially selected glasses of champagne from the house of Louis Roederer, including the fabulous Cristal Brut 2015.

Mark Bingley, the Louis Roederer Champagne House Ambassador, will be in attendance to share his expert knowledge making this event a must for every champagne connoisseur this summer.

Tickets cost £195 per person.

For further information and to book tickets to The Cocktail Dinner or Louis Roederer Champagne Dinner, visit themerchanthotel.com/whats-on. Alongside these exclusive ticketed events, They Merchant is offering a series of special food and drink experiences throughout the summer.

Treat yourself to a Tableside Negronis as The Merchant Cocktail Bar partners with Enniskillen-based Boatyard Distillery and Campari to introduce three incredible twists on the classic negroni.

Priced £16.95, £1 from the sale of each cocktail will be donated to SOS Bus NI - a charity that provides a safe haven and medical assistance to vulnerable people on the streets of Belfast.

In a twist on The Merchant’s iconic afternoon tea, The Cocktail Edition is the latest in a series of themed teas. Served with warm, freshly baked scones, clotted cream and jam, delicate finger sandwiches, a selection of the finest teas and a paired cocktail of your choice.