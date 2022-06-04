The sixth sense says ‘it’s time for wine’

However, my hosts last week at The Spirit Circle (National Bank Building, High Street, Belfast) informed me that we actually have 32 senses.

Examples include sensitivity to light, pain, temperature, spatial awareness and rectal fullness.

Just give me two minutes please...

I was there to experience what they call Sensorium - an exploration of different tastes, aromas, the science behind it all and ultimately tapping into your memories and experiences to create the perfect cocktail just for you.

Mine was a particularly delicious Espresso Martini (though I had to force myself to drink gin, vodka and whiskey cocktails along the way before reaching my final destination).

Along the way the tasting experiments revealed that I was one of only three genetic super-tasters in our group of 20 (vindication!) and that I possibly had psychopathic tendencies.

No real news there I hear you cry.

A highly enjoyable and informative experience nonetheless in salubrious surroundings with cheerful, entertaining hosts and some truly fabulous cocktails.

Tickets cost £45 and are available from Taste and Tour (visit tasteandtour.co.uk) and are most heartily recommended.

What I also recommend is a splash of pink in the marvellous sunshine which is exactly what we should be having an abundance of this weekend if my weather app is to be trusted.

Today’s Wine of the Week is therefore the lively, zesty, salmon-pink Touraine Rose Domaine des Echardieres (£9.50, the Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com).

This elegant, crisp and complex Loire valley rose has a vibrantly aromatic, floral bouquet which leads to soft red berry and forest fruit flavours - delicious.

Nicely balanced with hints of sharper citrus on a rich palate before a brisk, tingly and mouth-wateringly fresh finish.

One for seafood, salads or both.

Yikes! I nearly forgot - some of you will be wanting some bubbly to continue celebrating the Jubilee Bank Holiday this weekend.

What could be more fitting than the ferociously crisp, unctuously heady and superbly rounded Society’s Exhibition English Sparkling Wine (Wine Society, £24)?

A glorious riot of fresh green apple and mineral flavours is neatly undercut by a sharp swathe of citrus in its refreshing finish.

A perfect aperitif for all your canapes and party treats.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you.

Today’s final recommendation is the devilishly smooth, full-bodied and impressively aromatic 2021 Rastras Malbec (£7.50, M&S).

Ripe, muscular blackberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish with hints of dark chocolate and espresso combine to create a robust, rustic and thoroughly satisfying Argentinian red.

One to savour alongside a medium-rare steak, garlic fries and some buttery asparagus.

The sixth of my 32 senses tells me that if you’ve got this far, you’re already dreaming about what you’re going to be eating and drinking later on today.

So grab your coat - go out, buy what you need or want and don’t let me detain you any further.