The SSE Arena, Belfast and White Claw® Hard Seltzer announce drinks partnership to quench demand for low-calorie options at live events

Global no.1 hard seltzer teams up with Northern Ireland’s leading events venue to reflect shifting drink preferences

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond Marketing, the exclusive distributor of White Claw® Hard Seltzer across the island of Ireland, has announced a major new drinks partnership with The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The launch comes ahead of the venue’s exciting new calendar of entertainment, kicking off with the highly anticipated Peter Kay Live tour on 7 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in The SSE Arena’s beverage evolution and reflects a joint commitment to responding to modern consumer demand for lower-calorie, light and flavourful alcoholic options.

With flavours like Natural Lime, Raspberry, and Mango available throughout The SSE Arena, White Claw® offers a modern refreshment choice designed to keep fans refreshed, energised, and fully immersed in the experience, from the first act to the final encore.

White Claw® – the global number one hard seltzer, owned by Mark Anthony Brands International – has rapidly become the go-to drink for consumers seeking a clean, crisp, and lighter alternative to traditional ready-to-drink alcohol options. Each 4.5% ABV can contains just 95 calories, is gluten-free, and made with naturally flavoured sparkling water – appealing strongly to health-conscious, flavour-driven audiences.

Available throughout the venue, including concourse bars and the exclusive SSE Lounge, White Claw® will offer fans a light, refreshing new way to enjoy a night out - whether they’re attending a concert, comedy show, or sporting fixture.

"White Claw® has exploded at live events and festivals thanks to its light and refreshing taste – it’s a natural fit for social moments. That’s why we’re so excited to partner with The SSE Arena, Belfast – an iconic venue known for world-class shows and events." said Kerri Murphy, Senior Brand Manager for White Claw®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Launching White Claw®ahead of Peter Kay’s tour is the perfect way to introduce fans to a drink that matches the energy and fun of live entertainment - light, crisp, and bursting with natural flavour.”

Pictured left to right are: Mairead Catterson, On Trade Sales Manager NI, Richmond Marketing; Dermot McGinn, Group Head of Food and Beverage, The Odyssey Trust; and Gemma Herdman, Trade Marketing Manager NI, Richmond Marketing.

The launch taps into a major shift in consumer behaviour and particularly alcoholic drink consumption. According to a 2023 Mintel report, 65 per cent of UK consumers are actively trying to reduce their sugar intake, with low-calorie and wellness-led drinks gaining momentum. Bord Bia research also found that 55 per cent of Irish consumers now prefer lower-calorie or lower-sugar alcoholic beverages - particularly among the 25–40 age group, a core demographic for live entertainment venues.

In line with these changing habits, recent consumer research by PwC shows that Irish consumers are placing increased emphasis on healthier ingredients and lower-calorie products – a trend that continues to reshape drinking choices both at home and on nights out.

Meanwhile, the ready-to-drink (RTD) category in Ireland is now valued at over €70 million annually, and hard seltzers have emerged as the fastest-growing subcategory. New data from the NI convenience retail sector shows value sales of hard seltzers have surged by 73% in the past 52 weeks – highlighting their accelerating momentum with Irish consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Hospitality Association also reports that venues offering low- or no-calorie drinks have seen up to 20 per cent higher beverage spend per customer – reinforcing that wellness-driven options can also drive business impact.

Dermot McGinn, Group Head of Food and Beverage at The Odyssey Trust, commented:

“We’re excited to welcome White Claw®Hard Seltzer to The SSE Arena just in time for an incredible new events season. As a venue committed to innovation in food and beverage, we’re always striving to stay at the forefront of evolving consumer tastes.

“Providing fresh, modern, and on-trend drink options like White Claw®not only enhances our guests’ experience but also reflects our dedication to meeting their changing expectations. Its natural taste profiles and light, refreshing style make it a perfect fit for our diverse audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With flavours like Natural Lime, Raspberry, and Mango available throughout The SSE Arena, White Claw® offers a modern refreshment choice designed to keep fans refreshed, energised, and fully immersed in the experience, from the first act to the final encore.