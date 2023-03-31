A glowing review from The Times newspaper has named Co Fermanagh as the UK’s ‘best kept foodie secret’.

The best of the county’s food and drink was explored in a feature in the newspaper this week, including visits to several restaurants, distilleries and a tour with Enniskillen Taste Experience.

Author of the feature Stephen Emms spoke with the food tour’s manager Mark Edwards to hear about the culinary treats the county has to offer.

Marty McAdam is head chef at the Street Kitchen in Enniskillen

“The whole ethos for me is to put our county on the map,” Edwards says in the piece.

“We sit perfectly, geographically, between Belfast and Dublin. I’m very proud to be from here and just want to showcase everything.”

Two well-known chefs from Enniskillen who made appearances on the Great British Menu, Marty McAdam from the Street Kitchen and Glen Wheeler from 28 at the Hollow, also featured in the gushing appraisal of Fermanagh as an underrated gastronomic hotspot.

“On the Saturday lunchtime tour Edwards leads 24 people, all clutching branded jute bags, on a four-hour stroll around the recently rejuvenated town centre, with its striking new murals of musicians, fishermen and the local-born actor Adrian Dunbar," the feature reads.

“Most surprising is that we meet not one but two chefs who have appeared on BBC2’s notoriously tough Great British Menu, both of whom run successful restaurants here.

“On a cobbled lane below the main thoroughfare Marty McAdam, who was on last year’s series, steers the Street Kitchen, locally famed for its levelled-up brunches, as well as delicious crispy miso and soy-glazed pork baos, and cod and nori tacos.

“Meanwhile, under Blake’s in an arched former Guinness bottling station is the town’s most acclaimed restaurant, 28 at the Hollow, owned by the Great British Menu 2019 contender Glen Wheeler. Its set lunches and dinners are equally alluring.”

The Street Kitchen’s website reads: “Not only will you find all your brunchy faves like eggs benedict, pancakes and boxty on the menu but you'll also be glad to see tacos, bao buns and kebabs featured there too. So no matter what time of the day, when a craving strikes for French toast or a bowl of risotto balls...We got you. Theres no need to book, walk in and see us - if you have to wait a short while for a table, trust us, it’s worth it!”

Meanwhile 28 at the Hollow’s “extraordinary fare” gets a massive endorsement from Trip Advisor.

It’s substantial menu serves a variety of superbly tempting and artfully composed dishes including pan fried cod with red pepper orzo, confit fennel and romanesco, confit leg of duck with sweet potato puree and red wine jus, beef cheek with baby carrot and Bordelaise jus, Manor Farm chicken with brioche crumb and charred cos, fillet of beef with pomme Anna and chestnut mushroom, plus wild mushroom risotto with black garlic and truffle. It also boasts a full vegetarian menu featuring an array of dishes including

