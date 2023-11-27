Ooh & Aah Cookies has experienced a huge increase in business and created four new jobs after finding success utilising the platform to create a seven-figure sales channel

A Ballyclare-based business, that creates freshly-baked personalised letterbox cookies, has experienced a 100% increase in business and created four new jobs after finding success on TikTok, utilising the platform to create a seven-figure sales channel.

Ooh & Aah Cookies is owned by Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong and over the last eight years the online retail business has experienced phenomenal growth by embracing social media and developing a multi-platform sales strategy.

Towards the end of 2022, Ooh & Aah Cookies launched a TikTok Shop giving the bakery a new digital storefront with the duo now operating a live shopping feature which has led to thousands of new customers.

Barbara-Anne McMullan, co-owner of Ooh & Aah Cookies, said: “We have always used social media to grow our business and with the rise of TikTok, we decided to explore this ever-changing world and add a potential new revenue stream. In October 2022, we set ourselves the objective of using the platform to generate 30% of our annual turnover. At that time, TikTok Shop was still in its infancy and little was known about how it worked or the opportunities it created for businesses, but we were confident that we could make a success of it.

“We were one of the first bakeries to sell this way and fast forward a year, and with continued growth in all areas of our business, TikTok sales now account for almost 60% of our revenue and we have created four new jobs with more new roles in the pipeline.”

Ruth Armstrong, co-owner of Ooh & Aah Cookies, added: “In the past year we have experienced a 100% growth in business and this has undoubtedly been a direct result of embracing TikTok. We’re so proud that our brand is being virally recognised on this global retail platform and we currently hold the number one Bakery spot and have been selected as the only business from Northern Ireland to feature in TikTok’s new SMB Microsite which shines a light on how small businesses are reaching new heights using the platform.

Owners of Ooh & Aah Cookies, Ruth Armstrong and Barbara-Anne Mc Mullan are joined by members of their growing team as the Ballyclare-based bakery that creates freshly-baked personalised letterbox cookies announces it has experienced a 100% increase in business and created four new jobs after finding success on TikTok, utilising the platform to create a seven-figure sales channel. Credit: PressEye.com

