​Award-winning chef Gemma Austin was recently voted the ‘Most Inspirational Businesswoman’ for her achievements at A Peculiar Tea, a widely acclaimed and pioneering restaurant she established in 2019, in a local event for entrepreneurs.

Gemma Austin of the successful A Peculiar Tea restaurant in Belfast is planning a classy patisserie

​Never one to rest on her laurels, Gemma is already finalising plans for her next business venture, a quality patisserie on a par with the best in Paris, near Belfast city centre, that’s slated for opening next month.

“I was thrilled to be chosen as the most inspirational businesswoman in the event in the Europa Hotel last week,” she says. “It was a tremendous recognition for all that the team has achieved to set A Peculiar Tea apart and to ensure its success over the past two years.

“ Running a quality restaurant is hard at the present time, and there’s been a lot of setbacks recenty for the wider hospitality industry,” she adds.

The new patisserie is being developed at St George’s Market in Belfast

Setting up a stylish patisserie has long been Gemma’s dream. “It’s something creative that I’ve always wanted to do,” she continues. “Belfast hasn’t had a specialist patisserie business for several years, not since Patisserie Valerie closed. I believe there’s a gap in the luxury dessert market for a shop specialising in deliciously fresh and original pastries from our own chefs at A Peculiar Tea restaurant on University Street,” she adds.

The patisserie is set for a unit beside the main entrance to the iconic St George’s Market in Oxford Street. “It’s a good location that’s part of city’s main artisan food hub that very busy three days every week.”

The new shop, currently being fitted out, will offer classic patisserie found in the best specialists in Paris and other parts of France. Gemma is naming the exciting new venture ‘Moma’, the Irish for grandmother, after Betty, her granny who loves buns and cakes.

Vastly experienced as a chef in top restaurants here and from TV’s Great British Menu, Gemma brings the creativity that has established A Peculiar Tea as one of Northern Ireland’s very best restaurants to the enterprise.

