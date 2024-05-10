Noel McMeel of Ebrington Holel and Spa in Londonderry

​Inspirational chefs, including Noel McMeel, the acclaimed executive head chef at the five-star Ebrington Hotel and Spa in Derry, will be cooking for thousands of visitors in the colourful Food NI Food Pavilion at next week’s Balmoral Show.

They will be offering local foodies opportunities to benefit from their expertise, experience and knowledge.

Their focus during the popular event will be on local food and drink which will assist local producers and the wider food and drink industry here.

Noel says: “I am delighted to be taking part in the cookery sessions in the Food NI Food Pavilion.

News Letter food writer Paula McIntyre

"These showcase recipes that demonstrate local food to its best advantage.

"And we have some marvellous food in Northern Ireland that’s fresh, packed with flavour and nutritious. We want to encourage visitors to buy more local food and drink.

Cookery sessions are now one of the many highlights at the four-day event at Balmoral Park.

They encourage and support home cooks to sharpen their culinary skills and learn about new food and drink.

The Moy Park Theatre Kitchen, where visitors will find inspiration for quick and delicious chicken recipes, as well as new ways to spice up family mealtimes, will be running throughout the show.

Joining the Moy Park team will be another two theatre kitchens, all with busy programmes for visitors and featuring interactive sessions with local producers and makers, as well as tastings from both much loved, and new food and drink brands.

The Tesco Theatre Kitchen will also host the highly competitive Steak Competition on Thursday 16th May.

The kitchen, in addition, will also host ‘Female Friday’, a day dedicated to celebrating female chefs, and food and drink producers from Northern Ireland.

New to the pavilion this year is the Talks & Tastings Stage, which will host over 20 producers, including several of our most successful artisans, giving visitors a real insight into the makers and stories behind much loved and award winning food and drink.