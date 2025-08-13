10 of the best restaurants in Northern Ireland according to OpenTable reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:15 BST

These are the restaurants that have been chosen as the best by diners 🍴

There are plenty of beautiful things to see and interesting things to do in Northern Ireland.

But if you’re looking for amazing places to eat, there are many restaurants, cafes and pubs serving up a wide selection of cuisine.

Here are 10 of Northern Ireland’s best-rated dining spots, and what customers had to say about their experience on OpenTable.

1. Bank Square Brassiere, County Antrim

Bank Square Brassiere in County Antrim has a 4.8* rating from 444 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Delicious dinner with wonderful menu offerings. We enjoyed the lamp rump entree and it was superb! Great service with a comfy atmosphere. Highly recommended! Well done!” | OpenTable-Bank Square Brassiere

2. Afternoon Tea at The Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Afternoon Tea at The Titanic Hotel in Belfast has a 4.9* rating from 340 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent service, lovely food and really good value for money. Would definitely come back. Our server could not have been more attentive.” | OpenTable-Afternoon Tea at The Titanic Hotel

3. Berts Jazz Bar, Belfast

Berts Jazz Bar in Belfast has a 4.8* rating from 1,121 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Had a fabulous girls night out at Bert’s - gorgeous cocktails, amazing food and excellent jazz. Definitely will return!” | OpenTable-Berts Jazz Bar

4. Saga Kitchen & Cellar, Belfast

Saga Kitchen & Cellar in Belfast has a 4.7* rating from 98 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Food was incredible, first time trying oysters and won’t be our last! Drinks and service were also excellent, definitely recommend dining here.” | OpenTable-Saga Kitchen & Cellar

