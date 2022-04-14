Top spots for afternoon tea in Northern Ireland

Enjoy a Thai-inspired afternoon tea at Lough Erne Resort & Spa, Enniskillen

Here are a few lavish spreads to choose from.

Lough Erne Resort- ‘Thai meets Ireland’ Luxury Afternoon Tea

Guests of Lough Erne Resort now have the chance to savour their very own Thai fusion of flavours thanks to the launch of the 5-star resort’s ‘Thai meets Ireland’ Afternoon Tea.

Taking inspiration from the Resort’s Thai Spa as well as the gastronomic offering available at the Resort, which is rooted in a simple philosophy – sourcing, preparing, and serving fresh food in season, the menu celebrates the best of both worlds – Thai-inspired flavours which are rooted in local produce.

Guests can enjoy indulgent Pork & chili steamed dumplings with Kimchi, the Salted Chilli Chicken and locally sourced sweet soy roasted pork – the delicate Thai flavour combinations offering a tantalising experience for your tastebuds.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a host of fancies, including the decadent passion fruit butter cream gateau loaded with tangy passion fruit cream as well as the elegant Thai Tea coffee sponge.

A selection of teas have been carefully curated as the perfect accompaniment, including a vanilla and lemongrass chai, which fuses the extravagant flavour of ginger, liquorice root, black pepper and cardamon for the perfect amount of warming spice.

Guests can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Fermanagh countryside, whilst enjoying the limited-edition menu in the 3AA rosette Catalina, which has majestic views of Castle Hume Lough.

The Thai Meets Ireland Afternoon Tea experience is available until April 30 for £32.00 per person. Booking is necessary and be made by contacting +44 (0)28 6632 3230.

For further information, or to purchase vouchers for an Afternoon Tea experience visit www.lougherneresort.com.

Afternoon Tea at Titanic Hotel Belfast

Titanic Hotel Belfast, serves sumptuous afternoon tea in the elegant surroundings of the Harland Bar or the upper Presentation Room, prepared by the same team and from the same kitchen as the multi-award winning The Wolff Grill.

Experience the Golden Age of hospitality in historic spaces with ambient background music.

Afternoon tea includes tiny, soft sandwiches filled with delicious delicacies, freshly baked scones and flaky pastries oozing cream, all on the hotel’s best china, and, of course, tea is served in a much-loved teapot.

Booking times available from 12:30pm to 16:30pm every day.

Afternoon Tea prices: Regular Afternoon Tea £29 per person, Sparkling Afternoon Tea £35 per person, Veuve Clicquot Champagne Afternoon Tea £40 per person, Kids’ Afternoon Tea: £13.95 per child

To book Afternoon tea, please contact [email protected]

Hastings Hotels

A Spa-tacular Afternoon Tea

Treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon with the Spa-Tisserie Experience (£115pp) at The Spa at Culloden and enjoy a 50-minute spa treatment, use of the spa facilities followed by Afternoon Tea.

Guests can choose from a section of treatments including an Aromatherapy Massage, Personalised Facial or ESPA Body Wrap before enjoying Afternoon tea with a selection of mouth watering ﬁnger sandwiches, savouries, cakes, pastries and scones.

Be a Derry Girl

Inspired by the hit show, the Derry Girls Afternoon Tea (£30pp) at the Everglades Hotel features the cream horn shared by Grand Joe and his floosy, a cone of chips in homage to the Chippy fiasco, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese & Onion sarnie and a host of local tray bakes that would make Ma Mary proud.

Easter Afternoon Tea

Who says Easter Eggs are the only treat you should have? Indulge your taste buds with Easter Afternoon Tea (£35) at the Europa Hotel until April 17 and enjoy the finest pastries and cakes, freshly made sandwiches and scones, not to mention copious amounts of tea – you’ll also receive an Easter Egg to take home.

Dear Readers, you must try the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea

Guests are cordially invited to experience the splendour of high society with a scandalously decadent Bridgerton Inspired Afternoon Tea (priced from £35pp) featuring a host of delightful treats in the stunning setting of the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Stimulate your tastebuds starting with Lady Whistledown’s Starter, followed by Queen Charlotte’s Delectable Sandwiches, Lady Bridgerton’s Finest Scones and Lady Danbury’s Desserts and Dainty Cakes. This fabulous experience is complimented with your choice of tea or coffee or enhance your experience with Lady Whistledown’s Gossipy Gimlet cocktail or a glass or two of the finest champagne.

The Highest Afternoon Tea in Northern Ireland

The Observatory in the Grand Central Hotel takes Afternoon Tea to another level. Served in the hotels 23rd floor of the hotel, Afternoon Tea (£40pp) here is unique and enchanting. Guests can marvel over the breathtaking views of Belfast and beyond whilst enjoying an array of the finest Thompson’s teas, crafted coffees, deliciously designed and handcrafted nibbles along with the finest Champagne and cocktails.

Enjoy a taste of Westeros

The Game of Thrones Afternoon Tea (£30pp) at Ballygally Castle is a unique experience that will delight fans of the world-renowned show.

The tasty treats include Lannister egg, Baratheon Bread, Little Fingers Chicken Caesar wrap and Jon Snow cakes to Dothraki Trifle with mini Dragon’s eggs.

Guests can also see the hotel’s Game of Thrones Door which is made from the famous Dark Hedges.

To book one of the decadent Afternoon Teas or for further information go to www.hastingshotels.com

The Silver Edit Afternoon Tea at Galgorm Resort & Spa

Enjoy a selection of finely cut sandwiches and miniature savouries, freshly baked scones and delicate miniature desserts.