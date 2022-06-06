Translink teams up with InterTradeIreland to help firms ‘Meet the Buyer’

InterTradeIreland chief executive, Margaret Hearty joins Translink’s head of Group procurement, Tricia Massey and Group chief financial officer Paddy Anderson

Businesses are invited to register their interest for this event, taking place on Wednesday, June 22 at Titanic Belfast. Suppliers will have the opportunity to not only meet Translink’s procurement team but also engage directly with the decision-makers across the Group’s key business functions, providing an invaluable insight into Translink’s specific business needs and how they can most effectively offer their services.

This in-person event will help prospective suppliers navigate the procurement process and will include engagement opportunities across a range of disciplines including engineering, fleet and vehicle maintenance, construction, professional services, property maintenance, marketing/PR and IT/ technology. There will also be workshops examining various aspects of the tendering process plus the opportunity to engage with a range of Translink’s current suppliers to discuss sub-contractor opportunities.

Translink’s Group chief financial officer Paddy Anderson, said: “Following the success of our first Meet the Buyer event, we are delighted to be able to work with InterTradeIreland again to welcome prospective suppliers, particularly SMEs, and help them overcome any barriers which could deter them from trading with us in the future.

“It’s an exciting time to be doing business with Translink as we continue to build back following the pandemic and progress a range of key projects including the introduction of our new, zero-emission fleet and the development of the Belfast Transport Hub. It’s crucial that we work with the very best suppliers in all aspects of our business, which is why events like this are so important. I would encourage any business interested in working with us to register for this major event and take the opportunity to speak with us directly and find out how we can work together to support our continued growth and success.”

InterTradeIreland CE, Margaret Hearty, added: “At InterTradeIreland we’re keen to ensure suppliers continue to connect and stay informed about upcoming business opportunities. Events like Meet the Buyer are invaluable at enabling direct engagement within an environment that facilitates collaborative working between a range of business networks. This event will provide potential suppliers with direct access to the decision makers from a range of Translink disciplines and departments as well as offering them the opportunity to meet with the Translink procurement team. We look forward to welcoming businesses to make those connections.”