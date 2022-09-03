Triumph over tension with italian wine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cause of my distress was having to jump through endless bureaucratic and technological hoops as I tried to rearrange cancelled flights, organise visas, upload vaccination certificates and schedule PCR tests for my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., and I ahead of our upcoming trip to the Far East.

Three easy steps says the app but four hours later a broken man clutches his hair and tearfully refuses his wife’s offer of a “mental health chocolate”.

“Pour me a glass of “mental health wine” instead, please, darling”.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Now I should stress that neither wine nor chocolate have been proven to have any mental health benefits.

In fact, there is a mountain of evidence which shows that alcohol can be injurious to both mental and physical health.

But that’s not what it felt like at the time and in this situation, needs must!

And the deeper truth is that perception always trumps facts..and I’m sticking to that.

“Why are we leaving the country now anyway? It’s such a beautiful, sunny evening. Can’t we just stay here?” I moaned while sipping a glass of today’s Wine of the Week, the bold, supple and judiciously spiced 2021 Brindisi Rosso Flaminio Negroamaro (£8.95, The Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or 01438-741177).

This opulent Italian red has an intriguing palate full of ripe cherry flavours and earthy, pungent spices which are nicely balanced by firm tannins before a lingering finish with hints of dark chocolate, walnuts and lick-your lips liquorice.

One for rich meats like steak, BBQ beef or smoky pork.

I succumbed and had mine with a “mental health” square of dark chocolate, yum.

Happily, the truth is that my Madame and I are both blessed with fine mental health and were only suffering a wee bit of technology-induced stress. Usually, we spend our time just frolicking about in the garden at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, looking out at the ocean and - for the past few days, anyway - enjoying lots of glorious sunshine and refreshing white wine.

A particular favourite has been the easy-drinking versatile and gloriously refreshing 2021 M&S Classics Soave Classico (£7.50).

This fabulously fresh, zesty Italian white is full of bright citrus and peach flavours on a lively palate alongside notes of almond and hazelnut before a lingering, finish.

One for a prawn, chorizo and red pepper paella with a green spinach and herb dressing please, Madame (and you don’t have to go on a plane to enjoy it).

That’s man all over for you, says Vladimir to Estragon, blaming on his boots the faults of his feet.

I have no doubt that a 10-year old could have followed those three easy steps on that accursed app and that I’m just giving out because the world has changed and I haven’t kept pace with it.

But I shouldn’t be complaining at all because I know we’ll figure it all out.

And when we do, we’ll have the most wonderful time.

Which is what I wish for you this weekend.

Go easy on the auld vino, though- excessive amounts can be damaging to one’s physical and mental health, don’t you know?