Two popular Belfast spots have been awarded what is known as a ‘Bib Gourmand’ by the 2023 Michelin Guide.

A Bib Gourmand is given to eateries featured within the Michelin Guide that are a stand out for being the "best value for money".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the award, the Michelin Guide says: "Since 1997, our best value for money restaurants – offering a three course meal at a reasonable price – have been pointed out using a special award: the Bib Gourmand.

Edo Spanish tapas restaurant on Belfast's Upper Queen Street has been awarded a BIb Gourmand by the Michelin Guide 2023

"The price limit for Bib Gourmand consideration varies from country to country, depending on the cost of living, but the inspectors are searching for the same high quality, wherever they happen to be in the world."

Waterman Restaurant and Edō were among the 20 spots across the UK and Ireland to receive the Bib Gourmand ahead of the presentation of the Michelin Guide 2023 next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing their addition to the list on social media, the Michelin Guide described Waterman as "buzzy" while praising Edō for its "fully flavoured" dishes.

They said: "Satisfying dishes that you could eat every day – a Bib Gourmand for the buzzy Waterman Belfast.

The Waterman Restaurant in the Cathedral Quarter has also been recognised as serving exquisite three-course meals that also prioritise value for money

"A Bib Gourmand for modish brasserie Edo Belfast and their fully flavoured sharing plates, many of which are cooked over wood".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website Edo describes its menu as featuring “an extensive variety of small plates, taking influence from the best ingredients and cooking techniques from across Europe, whilst using the top local and market-fresh produce on our doorstep”.

Meanwhile Waterman Belfast opened in June 2022 by Niall Mckenna (head chef and proprietor of James Street South) and his team.

The restaurant describes itself as “offering a no-frills dining experience in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, serving a local, seasonal menu, with accents and influences from Europe. The menu changes daily and is paired with a short wine list with local gins and beers changing monthly.”