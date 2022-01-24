Video: A splash of pink to soothe disconsolate souls

Would it be sacrilege to call you disciples? Sometimes I copy and paste your verbatim comments on to an e-mail and forward them to my very beautiful, talented and lovely boss, especially when I’m angling for a raise.

Things like this: “Thanks so much, Raymond, for yet again pointing me towards a fabulous wine at an unbeatable price. You are the one rock on which I can rely in our increasingly dangerous and uncertain Covid-ridden world”. Or this one, my personal favourite: “Oh Raymond, you look so handsome with your beard and your Panama hat (wait until you see me in the todays online version of this column...in a video!) and your columns are always so witty and profound. You make the Saturday News Letter essential reading. I know you love your darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., but I’ve enclosed a photo of me in my swimsuit in case you’d like to meet up for a drink and whatever else tickles your fancy- please tickle me- when you are free”. Well, you get the drift, that kind of thing.

Occasionally, however, I get a rollicking like so: “Dear Raymond, I feel marginalised and excluded by your recent awards for best wines sampled in 2021. You dished out awards for white wine, red wine and even champagne for the toffs, but what about those of us who enjoy nothing more than a splash of pink? Where are our awards? Are we second-class citizens now, the forgotten fogies? I trust you will correct this dreadful oversight at your earliest convenience. Yours faithfully, Disgusted, Newtownabbey.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, Disgusted, I apologise most profusely for upsetting you so. To rectify the matter, my Best Rose Wine award of 2021-the final award of this overlong awards season - goes to the fabulously fresh, fragrant and racy Italia Rosé Prosecco Extra Dry (£12.49, Lidl). Presented in a stunning cut-glass bottle, this irrepressibly effervescent splash of pink is packed with intoxicating citrus and tangy red berry flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits. Serve it with Melba toast topped with cream cheese and smoked trout and some sunshine. Happy now, Disgusted?

The next big occasion in our calendar is Valentine’s Day and if you’re planning to woo the one you desire with white wine you could do a lot worse than to order in a bottle or two of the fabulously crisp, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2021 Blind Spot King Valley Garganega (£11.50, the Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or 01438-741177). An exceptionally juicy palate is full of citrussy fruit flavours with notes of delicate herbs and spice before a tingly, discreetly acidic finish. One for grilled fish and patatas bravas.

Lovers of red, you may prefer to plump for today’s Wine of the Week, the opulent and robust 2015 Fincas de Lebrel Rioja Reserva (£7.99, Lidl). A stunning bouquet seems to encompass violets, berries and espresso. Full-bodied and powerfully flavoured, pure black fruit and plum characters are enlivened by nuances of delicate spice and roses which thrill the palate, delivering a sensation of luxury at a poor man’s price. Its intense personality seems certain to seduce any lovers of big, fruity reds but go easy, gents, at a hefty 14% you may wish to sip slowly to ensure optimal performance later in the evening.

In every great love affair there will from time to time be the odd, inevitable misunderstanding or miscommunication but, my very dear tipplers, when you feel slighted by me you must tell it to your hearts that it’s not because I’ve forgotten you or don’t care about your feelings. Au contraire, I’m the one who loves you in each and every way. Perhaps for some of you, I might be the only one. Never forget that, Disgusted of Newtonabbey...and a wee note to you all - let me know what you think of the video/presenting skills!

Till next week, tipplers, sante!

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.