Video: Fine wine and true love make all the difference

Think about it. You might work it out. Probably not, though. Answer at the bottom of today’s column. What’s the difference between a church and the bookies? Well, tipplers, when a man prays in the bookies, he really, really means it! And what’s the difference between Syrah and Shiraz? Well, that’s where I come in because it ought to be my area of expertise but for reasons soon to be revealed I’m about as confused as you are.

Shiraz is a city in Iran where grapes were first cultivated in 2500 B.C. i.e. it’s the birthplace of all wine. Syrah and Shiraz are in fact the same grape. Syrah is the French name for the grape and is commonly used for all old world representations which tend to be lean with quite fine tannins and are much lighter in body and slightly lower in alcohol than their New World counterparts. In Australia, Syrah has always been referred to as Shiraz, a practice now ubiquitous for all New World representations which are generally richer, more full-bodied and noticeably sweeter. So far, so simple.

And then we come to today’s Wine of the Week, the big, bold and intensely fruity 2021 The Blind Spot Syrah (£12.95, the Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or 01438-741177) wherein a complex, juicy palate with pronounced plum and cherry flavours leads to a satisfyingly lengthy finish with luxurious strands of vanilla, liquorice and just a hint of dark, bitter chocolate. Earthy, savoury and, unlike some similar types, not too heavy. One for roast lamb or beef. But, contrary to everything I’ve just said, it’s a Syrah. From Australia! I guess some smart Alec Aussie marketing man just wants to be an exception to the rule and to make a fool out of experts like myself. A fine wine, nonetheless, notwithstanding the misleading nomenclature. Reminds me of a joke my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., told me earlier- what’s the difference between the government and the Mafia? One of them’s organised. The other just likes to party.

Today’s second recommendation is an actual Syrah. Of sorts. The superbly balanced, smooth and supple Merinas Eco Eco Tempranillo Syrah (£6, M&S) blends the muscular Syrah with the softer Spanish Tempranillo. A medium-bodied, tangy palate is full of ripe berry and cherry flavours which are nicely countered by soft tannins before a lingering finish with hints of pungent spices and plenty of black pepper. One for tomato-based pasta dishes or a pizza with chorizo, tomato and peppers.

Lovers of white, I have neither Shiraz nor Syrah for you today but that doesn’t mean that I’ve forgotten about you. Not entirely. Our final selection today, the gently honeyed, fresh and fruity 2020 Viognier Pays d’Oc (£9, M&S) is an easy-drinking, uncomplicated yet sumptuous French affair. A vibrantly aromatic bouquet leads to a lively, just off-dry palate that is full of citrus, apricot and melon flavours before a rich, buttery finish. One to enjoy with chicken livers in a creamy, mustardy sauce, chunky chips and a tomato and cucumber salad on a cool Winter’s evening.

Now, tipplers, as the genius elements among you, all two of you, will have worked out by now, the difference between a diameter and a radius is a radius. Still don’t get it? Ask a genius to explain. Speaking of which, only this morning at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, I was myself explaining to my Madame the difference between true love and affection. “Ah, my sweet cherie,” I told her, “ the difference is most simple: there’s no such thing as a fection!”. Boom boom! Till next week, tipplers, sante!

