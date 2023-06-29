UK households produce around 6.6 million tonnes of food waste annually, which according to calculations by HelloFresh, could cover the entire surface area of the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg collectively.

With this in mind, culinary experts at HelloFresh have shared some of TikTok’s most popular hacks to help everyone reduce their food waste.

Rehydrating carrots - 1.8 million views

There are many methods you can deploy in order to reduce food waste in your household amid the ongoing cost of living crisis

TikTok user @lottiedalziel shared her simple trick to revive old bendy carrots. With over 1.8 million views, this is one of the most simple yet effective ways to save old vegetables. Pop the carrots in cold water for 5 minutes to rehydrate them and they’re ready to prep.

Sweet potato skin nachos - 226k views

We’ve all enjoyed a starter of crispy potato skins at our favourite restaurant but this food waste hack takes it to the next level. @plantyou shared her recipe for vegan sweet potato skin nachos as part of her Scrappy Cooking series.

Once you’ve baked your sweet potatoes in the oven, peel your sweet potatoes and season the skins before frying them off in the pan. Carleigh tops her potato skins with sweet tahini dressing and fresh herbs for a nutritious snack. If you’re feeling more indulgent, top with your favourite cheese and melt in the oven.

Revive mushy berries - 112K views

@brennan.kai shares her tips to bring mushy berries back to life in just a few minutes. The hack shows you how to restore mushy strawberries back to health by submerging in an ice bath to give them back the fresh look and taste. This is the perfect trick to freshen up spring fruit salads or breakfast toppers.

Homemade vegetable stock - 4.2 million views

Take inspiration from the professionals with this chef-approved food waste hack. @the_eugefood reveals how he makes the most of leftover vegetables and cut offs.

Collect your vegetable scraps and peels into a freezer bag. Once full, add to a pot of boiling water and season with your favourite herbs like bay leaf, peppercorns and thyme.

Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for an hour before straining to reveal delicious, homemade vegetable stock.

Speaking of the food waste hacks, Mimi said: “We’re big fans of a TikTok food hack, especially when it comes to one which can help us make the most of our food budgets. It’s fantastic to see TikTok users embrace new ways to reduce food waste. By sharing our favourite hacks, we can strike a balance between reducing the impact that food waste has on the planet while saving money for ourselves.”