Ireland’s favourite wine cooler has launched a brand-new flavour, just in time for the start of spring.

West Coast Cooler is excited to introduce Sunburst, a refreshing new peach and mango-flavoured wine cooler that delivers a refreshing taste of sunshine.

The iconic wine cooler, born in the ‘80s, is expanding its range with this vibrant new flavour — perfect for keeping the fizz flowing whenever you need a taste of summer. With only 88 calories per can, this light and delicious drink captures the bright, uplifting energy of warm-weather moments, making it the ideal companion for social gatherings.

As the days get longer and the promise of summer approaches, Sunburst offers a bright and invigorating option that delivers on both taste and quality. Designed to be enjoyed with friends, Sunburst embodies the spirit of good company and relaxation – a drink that brings sunshine to any occasion.

To celebrate the launch, selected venues across Northern Ireland will offer complimentary cans of Sunburst over the coming weeks. The Sunburst sampling team will be on hand to give people an exclusive first taste of this tropical-inspired blend of peach and mango. The brand’s bespoke vending machine has also been given a brand-new look and will pop up at selected events in Belfast over the summer, giving fans a chance to sample their favourite flavour: West Coast Cooler Original, Rosé, or Sunburst.

Speaking about the new product launch, Paula Reynolds, marketing manager for West Coast Cooler, said: “After a long winter, we’re more than ready to embrace summer. With the clocks going forward and giving us brighter evenings, we’re jumping on the opportunity to celebrate the season ahead.

"We all need a little Sunburst in our lives. Keep an eye out at your favourite local pub—our Sunburst sampling team will be there, offering a free taste of our brand-new flavour. At West Coast Cooler, we’re so proud of this new addition to our range, and we can’t wait for people to try Sunburst. It’s a little bit of sunshine in a can.”