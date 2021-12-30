Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be closed on New Year’s Eve

Pubs are open for business though they must provide table service only, with tables accommodating up to six people from no more than three households.

Northern Ireland’s restaurants face the same restrictions.

All indoor standing events are banned but seated events and outdoor standing events can still go ahead.

The Executive strongly recommend that face coverings should be worn at such events, and lateral flow tests should be taken by anyone attending.

The government also strongly recommend against people from different households travelling in the same vehicle.

Nightclubs, where many young people would have toasted the new year, have taken the biggest hit in Northern Ireland with all such venues having to close.

The rules are the same in Wales and Scotland but in England nightclubs are still open for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Those planning a party are asked to stick to a limit their gathering to no more than three households.

Sporting events can continue with no limit on capacity, but Ulster’s traditional New Year’s Day match is off.

