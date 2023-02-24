Comedian and presenter, Jason Manford, will soon be announcing the winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards, at the award ceremony in London on February 28, 2023.

The prestigious awards, hosted this year by Jason Manford and organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), strive to find the very best in the business when it comes to British fish and chips.

The winners are decided by an anonymous panel of experts to celebrate the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers, who set the standard for the industry and represent the huge community impact of fish and chips.

All nominees have shown an outstanding approach to sustainability, retained and cared for their staff and maintained hope and strength during the recent challenging years - all of which aligns with the core values of the NFFF.

The full list of finalists, and the categories they’re shortlisted for, includes:

Fish & Chip Takeaway of the year

Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer

Whiteheads Fish & Chips, Hornsea

Ship Deck, Trethomas

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey

The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill

The Oyster Shell, Bath

Auckley Friery, Doncaster

The Fish Works, Largs

Fish & Chip Restaurant of the Year

The Cods Scallops, West Bridgford

Eric’s Fish & Chips, Thornham

Fish City, Belfast

Henry’s of Hunstanton

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester

Best Newcomer Award

Haughton Fish & Chips, Haughton

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington

Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Bury St Edmunds

From Field to Frier Award

Pier Point Fish & Chips, Torquay

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum

Best Mobile Operator Award

Pimp My Fish, Burwell

The Chippie Van, Penrith

Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford

Staff Training and Development Award

Jacksons Fish & Chips, Newton Abbot

Stones Fish & Chips, Acton

The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford

Best Multiple Operator of the Year Award

The Chesterford Group

Harlees Fish & Chips

Bells Fish & Chips

NFFF Quality Accreditation Champion

Henley’s of Wivenhoe, Colchester

Ipswich Codfellas, Ipswich

The Fish Works, Largs

Environment and Sustainability Award

Fish City, Belfast

Harbour Lights, Falmouth

The Fish Works, Largs

Supplier of The Year Award

Dennis Crooks Fish Merchant

Isle of Ely

KFE Ltd

Ceres Pure Food Innovation

Henry Colbeck

Manford will present 10 awards to fish and chip professionals from around the UK, for categories including Best Newcomer and Takeaway of the Year. The headline sponsor,

Seafood from Norway, proudly represented by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), will host the category winners on an educational study trip to the proud whitefish nation – a country laced in rich fishing heritage.

Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said: “As the awards draw closer, we’re all looking forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating every finalist for their hard work this past year. The industry as a whole has experienced some difficulties, so being able to reward those who have overcome these challenges is a privilege. We’re all very excited to work with Jason Manford, he’s a great fit as a well known national treasure - much like British fish and chips!”

The acclaimed ceremony will take place on the 28th of February 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.