Winners of National Fish and Chip Awards soon to be announced at ceremony hosted by Jason Manford
Belfast’s delicious Fish City has made the shortlist for Fish & Chip Restaurant of the Year
Comedian and presenter, Jason Manford, will soon be announcing the winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards, at the award ceremony in London on February 28, 2023.
The prestigious awards, hosted this year by Jason Manford and organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), strive to find the very best in the business when it comes to British fish and chips.
The winners are decided by an anonymous panel of experts to celebrate the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers, who set the standard for the industry and represent the huge community impact of fish and chips.
All nominees have shown an outstanding approach to sustainability, retained and cared for their staff and maintained hope and strength during the recent challenging years - all of which aligns with the core values of the NFFF.
The full list of finalists, and the categories they’re shortlisted for, includes:
Fish & Chip Takeaway of the year
Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer
Whiteheads Fish & Chips, Hornsea
Ship Deck, Trethomas
The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey
The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet
Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill
The Oyster Shell, Bath
Auckley Friery, Doncaster
The Fish Works, Largs
Fish & Chip Restaurant of the Year
The Cods Scallops, West Bridgford
Eric’s Fish & Chips, Thornham
Fish City, Belfast
Henry’s of Hunstanton
Malt and Anchor, Cirencester
Best Newcomer Award
Haughton Fish & Chips, Haughton
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington
Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Bury St Edmunds
From Field to Frier Award
Pier Point Fish & Chips, Torquay
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine
The Real Food Café, Tyndrum
Best Mobile Operator Award
Pimp My Fish, Burwell
The Chippie Van, Penrith
Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford
Staff Training and Development Award
Jacksons Fish & Chips, Newton Abbot
Stones Fish & Chips, Acton
The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford
Best Multiple Operator of the Year Award
The Chesterford Group
Harlees Fish & Chips
Bells Fish & Chips
NFFF Quality Accreditation Champion
Henley’s of Wivenhoe, Colchester
Ipswich Codfellas, Ipswich
The Fish Works, Largs
Environment and Sustainability Award
Fish City, Belfast
Harbour Lights, Falmouth
The Fish Works, Largs
Supplier of The Year Award
Dennis Crooks Fish Merchant
Isle of Ely
KFE Ltd
Ceres Pure Food Innovation
Henry Colbeck
Manford will present 10 awards to fish and chip professionals from around the UK, for categories including Best Newcomer and Takeaway of the Year. The headline sponsor,
Seafood from Norway, proudly represented by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), will host the category winners on an educational study trip to the proud whitefish nation – a country laced in rich fishing heritage.
Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said: “As the awards draw closer, we’re all looking forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating every finalist for their hard work this past year. The industry as a whole has experienced some difficulties, so being able to reward those who have overcome these challenges is a privilege. We’re all very excited to work with Jason Manford, he’s a great fit as a well known national treasure - much like British fish and chips!”
The acclaimed ceremony will take place on the 28th of February 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.
Visit www.thefishandchipawards.com.