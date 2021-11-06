Wonderful wine for doomsday

Some dill, garlic, red chilli, lemon juice and a finely chopped onion. Grated carrot, a few tomatoes, a little stock and a generous dollop of creme fraiche. A couple of spoonfuls of soaked rice spooned through, some seasoning and a very long simmer. A few more sprigs of dill as a garnish to finish it off. Yes, perhaps there’s still enough daylight left to enjoy a light vegetable melange out on the patio of my lovely home, Rose Cottage, in the late afternoon sun.

Yes, on days like this when the trees are in their Autumn beauty and the woodland paths are dry and under the November twilight the water mirrors a still sky, I’ll be needing a white wine, thanking ye kindly. Something aromatic and fruity with bright floral notes should be ideal. Step forward today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the fabulously fresh, lively and zesty 2021 Grenache Blanc (£8, M&S). This elegant, well-structured South African white, from the M&S Found range which specialises in lesser-known grapes grown by winemakers who employ sustainable practices, has a complex palate wherein pronounced peach and citrus flavours mingle with melon, pear and minerally backnotes before a very clean, discreetly acidic finish. It will also go extremely well with seafood or mild, creamy curries.

But what if it’s cold and windy and wet and thoroughly miserable? On such days we need something more sombre, brooding and intense. And, most crucially, red. Today’s second selection is the rustic, opulent and vibrantly aromatic 2019 Purato Nero d’Avola. A full-bodied yet delicately spiced Sicilian red, brimfull of ripe, concentrated cherry and blackberry flavours alongside notes of black pepper and coriander before a lengthy, deeply satisfying and very savoury finish. My darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., served it with a delicious chorizo and mozzarella pizza with orange and yellow peppers. You’ll find it in good independent wine shops, generally retailing from £8.99 to £9.99. An absolute steal for wine of this quality, especially given its eco-friendly credentials.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Speaking of which, if Boris (and whom else would we want to have int he role of superhero with the planet’s future in imminent jeopardy?) says the Doomsday clock is about to strike midnight then it must be true. So let’s on the one hand be responsible and make the right choices for future generations while also pouring a glass for the road, the hedge, the sheugh and,finally, the ditch. Something a little but special.

My suggestion and today’s final recommendation is the fabulously fresh and fragrant 2020 Society’s Chablis (£14.95, visit thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177). A theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose welcomes a luscious palate full of lemon and crisp, sweet apple flavours which are deftly balanced by understated spice and very discreet hints of oak. Zingy and zesty, this tangy white will also go wonderfully well with seafood, especially oysters and, dare I say it so early, could be a contender for your prawn cocktails on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, we sit and we wait. And we wonder what the future holds. A pastime best accompanied by more than a few glasses of wonderful wine. As I always tell my Madame, if you want the good stuff, stick with me. Which she does, she must be an optimist too.

Till next week, tipplers, sante!

