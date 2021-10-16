Wonderful wine for you and your army

Chimpanzees first, then orangutans and finally gorillas.

Moving on, we consider sea creatures- noble whales, intelligent compassionate dolphins or perhaps the mysterious octopus.

Also, the cunning and ruthless killer whales.

There’s a definite likeness there. Sometimes we see ourselves in domestic pets-whether it’s the big doleful eyes of our dozy dogs or the sharp temper and keen alertness of the sleekit cat.

For office workers the short attention span and forgetfulness of the goldfish may vie with the pathetic hamster incessantly rotating on its wheel of torture for the prize of pet most like me which is almost as prestigious in the animal world as Colleague of the Month is in other workplaces. Big bag of Heroes for the winner.

In actual fact, however, the animal we possibly have most in common with is the ant.

Like ants, we are the only species on the planet who are not attached to a specific habitat. We have both adapted to and overtaken the whole world.

We are also among the only species who routinely kill others within our own tribes or groups but that’s another story.

One thing that separates us from the ants is that we have planted vineyards pretty much anywhere that will take them and are more than happy to spend our days lounging around with the fruits of our labour. Whereas ants appear to prefer, God love them, to just keep on working.

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod, ants permitting, by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure to be sure as today’s Wine of the Week is the decadent, mellow and exuberantly juicy 2020 Nerello Cappucio (£7, M&S).

This fine representation of an indigenous Sicilan grape contains an abundance of intense black cherry and raisin flavours on a tangy palate before a magnificently lengthy finish with notes of oak, black pepper and lick-your-lips liquorice. It comes from the newish M&S Found range which showcases many undiscovered wines from around the world. Anywhere an ant goes, they go. 100% vegan too. If you’re not quite vegan yet, like me, then it will go very nicely with grilled meats or indeed a Sunday roast of beef or lamb. Huzzah!

Lovers of white, you are not forsaken. Today’s second and final recommendation and bargain of the weekend is the ferociously crisp, fabulously fresh and unctuously heady 2020 Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc (Lidl, reduced to £3.89 from £6.49 today and tomorrow only so get your skates on). An extravagantly floral bouquet leads to a lively palate, full of citrus and orchard fruit flavours before a brisk, refreshing finish. If I get there before they run out I plan to serve it to my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, with a casserole of crispy-skinned chicken, peppers and butternut squash topped with herbs and feta cheese.

So, there you have it. Is it enough for you? If not, what are you gonna do about it? To make any progress, you’ll need an army first. Ants know that. And however much we like to preach peace and love, so do we.

Till next week, tipplers, sante!

