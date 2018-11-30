Holywood-style character and charm

Set in the heart of Craigavad, a short stroll from the North Down coastline, this beautifully presented detached family home set in elegantly landscaped gardens has been recently refurbished and modernised by highly regarded builders, Heritage Homes.

The location is one of the most consistently popular areas in North Down. Station Road is charming, winding past old stone walls and stunning detached homes to the shoreline, and offering easy access via road or rail to Holywood, Bangor, Belfast city centre and beyond. The nearby George Best City Airport will be an obvious attraction to regular users. Holywood town centre is minutes away and boasts a variety of restaurants, amenities and boutique shops. Royal Belfast Golf Club, Royal North Yacht Club, Culloden Estate and Spa and the Ulster Folk and Transport museums are all also close at hand, as are a range of schools and churches.

This arts and crafts style property boasts a drawing room with feature fireplace, a formal dining room, a study and a superb kitchen opening to a dining area, and a bright and airy living room off the spacious entrance hall. Also on the ground floor is a large utility room, rear hallway, a cloakroom and a gardeners’ WC. From the utility there is access to the integral double garage with storage over. Throughout the house are hardwood windows and doors with leaded detailing.

Upstairs there is a lovely master suite with bespoke dressing and ensuite shower room. The guest bedroom also includes dressing/shower room. In addition, there are two further bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom with luxury white suite. There is also ample opportunity to add a fifth bedroom.

The substantial garden’s set in lawns to the rear and front are south-facing so that you can enjoy maximum sunlight. The barbecue gazebo area and beautiful patio is ideal for entertaining guests and surrounded by mature hedges, trees and shrubs.