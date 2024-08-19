The Whins is an impressive six bedroom (one ensuite), 3 ½ reception room rural family residence which has a detached double garage with Loft/Playroom and set on a spacious elevated site circa 0.9 acres on the Mullan Road with picturesque country views and located approximately 2 ½ miles from Ballymoney.

The property itself offers flexible living accommodation which includes a lounge, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/dinette, a utility room, a separate W.C, 4 bedrooms (1 ensuite) and a family bathroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two additional bedrooms, a shower room and a spacious landing which includes an office area and study area.

Externally the property has entrance pillars with remote control wrought iron gates leading to an extensive tarmac driveway with spacious parking areas to the front and rear of the property (can drive around property).

In addition, gardens are laid in lawn to the front, side and rear of the property which have picturesque elevated views of the surrounding countryside.

The Whins, 17b Mullan Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7ED. Offers around £459,950.

