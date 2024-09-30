​After a summer of outdoor living and long spells of sunshine, now’s the time when thoughts turn to indoor greenery – and the visual contrast between our décor and the natural beauty of flora.

Especially with our gardens taking a back seat with the change in season, and focus on furnishing our homes for autumn.

To colour your home and channel wellbeing, calm and happiness, David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist shares his top houseplants to display now…

Spider plants

“Spider plants are highly adaptable, which means they’ll do well in a range of lighting conditions – from bright kitchens to shadier living rooms,” highlights Denyer.

“With shorter days and cooler temperatures, it’s nice to have a plant that’s low-maintenance and easygoing.”

Spider plants also help improve indoor air quality, which is great when closing our doors and hunkering down for the season, underlines Denyer.

“Their cascading, striped leaves add a lovely greenery to any room.

“Plus, they’re very forgiving if you forget to water them now and then!”

He continues: “They’re not fussy and can handle a bit of neglect, making them perfect for busy lifestyles.”

Chrysanthemums

“For autumn, I absolutely love potted chrysanthemums,” opines Denyer.

“These vibrant flowers have a long history, especially in east Asia, where they symbolise joy and longevity – their bright colours can really liven up your space and remind you of the changing seasons.”

He says taking care of ‘mums’ is pretty easy. “They adore daylight and well-drained soil, so pick a sunny but sheltered windowsill and make sure their soil isn’t too soggy.

“A bit of deadheading, where you remove the old blooms, can help them keep flowering longer.”

Aloe vera

Aloe vera might not scream ‘autumn,’ but its rich, green, succulent leaves are perfect for a cosy, modern home, says Denyer.

“Aloe vera is low-maintenance and can handle the drier indoor air that’s common during autumn, all the while providing soothing benefits for parched skin.”

If you want to use aloe vera straight from the plant, he says there are a few things to watch out for…

“Start with a patch test to ensure you don’t have any reactions, clean the leaf thoroughly before cutting it open – and you might want to peel off the outer skin, as it can sometimes be irritating,” advises Denyer.

He says any leftover gel should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge to keep it fresh. “And if you experience any irritation or rash, stop using it immediately.

“That said, personally, I’d recommend sticking with shop-bought aloe vera gel – it’s easier and avoids any potential mishaps with your plant.

“This way, you can keep your aloe vera looking great and still enjoy its benefits without any fuss.”

Poinsettias

Poinsettias are a must-have if you want something that’s beautiful and simple to care for, enthuses Denyer.

“These festive plants, with their vibrant reds and greens, really capture the spirit of the season and add a classic touch to your home decor.

“Caring for poinsettias is a breeze. They love bright, indirect light, so place them near a window but not in direct sunlight.”

He says to water them when the top inch of soil feels dry, but be careful not to overwater. “These pretty plants don’t like to sit in soggy soil.

“Also, keep them away from drafts and direct heat sources, which can cause their leaves to drop prematurely.”

Kalanchoes

Kalanchoes are a fantastic pick if you want something that’s both eye-catching and easy to care for, suggests Denyer. “These succulents come in a range of warm, inviting colours – like fiery oranges and golden yellows – that can brighten up your space in the autumn.

“Their vibrant blooms are perfect for adding a cheerful touch to your home as the days get shorter.”

Kalanchoes are also low-maintenance, notes Denyer. “They love bright, indirect light, so a sunny spot near a window is ideal.

“They’re quite drought-tolerant, so you only need to water them when the soil feels dry – just be careful not to overwater, as like the above plants, they dislike soggy soil.