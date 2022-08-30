Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swap screens for reading in bed

As if we needed any more convincing that sleep is good for us, now a new study suggests sub-optimal sleep is linked to a heightened risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers found ‘good sleepers’ are less likely to suffer strokes – but they also discovered nine in 10 people do not usually get a good night’s snooze.

“The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy, 24/7 lives,” said study author Dr Aboubakari Nambiema of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris.

“The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviours become established.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, so researchers want to encourage greater awareness around the importance of good sleep for maintaining a healthy heart.

In summer, positive sleeping habits can often slip – maybe we’re staying out later as the sun is still up, or perhaps we’re drinking more than we normally would. Hot, stuffy bedrooms can hinder sleep too.

However autumn is just around the corner so this is the perfect time to make some new healthy habits.

Have a digital detox before bed

“Using your phone before bed isn’t good for our brains,” says Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged digital detox cabins (unplugged.rest). “By removing your phone from arms’ reach morning and night, your brain will get deeper and longer sleep.”

Professor Jason Ellis, sleep specialist advisor to Puressentiel (uk.puressentiel.com) agrees, explaining: “The blue light emitted by your mobile phone screen minimises the production of melatonin, the hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm). This makes it even more difficult to fall asleep and wake up the next day.” He recommends ditching the screens at least one hour before bedtime.

So, how can you actually enforce a digital detox before bed? “Leave your phone out of the bedroom at night to avoid the risk of doomscrolling or checking your emails before you sleep. Instead, read a book or listen to a podcast,” Hughes advises.

Get active

“Being physically active improves the duration and quality of sleep,” says Ellis, who recommends walking or running “for at least 30 minutes daily” if you can – although any form of physical activity is better than none.

And however you decide to exercise, you might want to time it carefully. “Having a run just before bedtime may keep you awake for longer – this is the case for some, but not all people,” says Ellis. So it might be better to “fit in your exercise earlier in the day”.

Soak up more nature

“Being in nature is great for our mind and body. It improves our mood, boosts creativity and reduces stress and anxiety,” says Hughes.