A beautiful three bedroom bungalow sits proudly on a large site

This beautiful detached three bedroom bungalow sits proudly on a large site in a sought after residential area.

It offers a spacious living accommodation with three bedrooms, a modern fitted kitchen with centre island/breakfast bar, built in and integrated appliances, a stylish white bathroom suite and oversized separate shower.

This excellent family home is very well presented and is sure to tick a lot of boxes.

21 Circular Road

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Accommodation:

Entrance Hall: Tongue & groove wooden floor, 1 x single & 1 x double power point, 1 x double radiator, cloakroom.

Living Room: 15’1” x 12’1” (4.6m x 3.68m), Marble surround fireplace with granite hearth, solid fuel stove & back boiler, wall cornice, 2 x double power points, 1 x double radiator, tongue & groove wooden floor.

Kitchen

Kitchen/ Dinette: 20’10” x 14’04” (6.36m x 4.37m), High gloss kitchen units & granite worktop, stainless steel sink unit, Smeg double oven, Hotpoint fridge freezer, Smeg dishwasher, centre island with gas hob & three seater breakfast bar complete with drawers & waste bin etc, remote stainless steel extractor fan in purpose built canopy, 9 x double power points, 2 x double radiators, tv point, laminate floor, recessed lights, open plan to living/ dining area: 15’03 “ x 11’01” (4.64m x 3.39m).

Utility Room: 12’03” x 7’08” (3.74m x 2.35m), Range of high & low level units matching kitchen, stainless steel sink unit, laminated floor matching kitchen.

Back Door Lobby: 5’04” x 2’05” (1.62m x 0.76m), wc off with vanity unit whb & laminate floor.

Bedroom 1: 12’1” x 11’1” (3.69m x 3.37m), 1 x single & 2 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, carpet.

Dining area

Bedroom 2: 11’8” x 10’3” (3.55m x 3.13m), 3 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, tv point, carpet.

Bedroom 3: 9’2” x 8’5” (2.79m x 2.57m), 2 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, carpet.

Bathroom: 8’09” x 8’09” (2.68m x 2.68m),wc, vanity unit whb with matching mirrored wall cabinet, free standing bath, Oversized shower cubicle, 1 x vertical radiator, part tiled walls, tiled floor.

Walk-in hotpress with willis immersion water heater.

Bathroom

Exterior: Large mature private gardens with decking & paved patio area to the rear ideal for summertime entertaining. Tarmac driveway to concrete rear yard with large covered car port. Aluminium fascia, soffits & spouting. Aluminium guttering.

