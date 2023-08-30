News you can trust since 1737
This detached country property is on the market now

A gorgeous detached home set in the heart of the Dromara countryside

This detached country residence at 62 Moneynabane Road, Dromara, occupies a spacious rural setting with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 20:00 BST

Set in approximately 0.6 acre, this beautifully presented accommodation extends to approximately 3441 square feet to include detached garage and is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £399,950.

FEATURES:

Bright and spacious reception hall with pvc composite double glazed entrance door and tiled floor

Lounge with decorative wooden and granite fireplace with open fire

Separate dining room

Sunroom with pvc double glazed french doors to patio area

Luxury kitchen/dining area with integrated appliances / adjoining utility room

Five bedrooms (four with luxury shower room en suites / four with built in storage)

Spacious luxury bathroom including quadrant shower cubicle and free standing roll top bath tub

Front and side garden laid in lawn with spacious tarmac parking area / extensive raised lawn with panoramic countryside views / rear garden laid in lawn with tarmac driveway and gated entrance

Detached double garage with two roller shutter doors

