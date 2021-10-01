A luxurious Drumbo home

The property has been extended to offer flexible accommodation that could be used to suit any form of requirement.

The annex section of the house has its own access making it ideal for anyone running a business from home, as a granny flat or it could easily be incorporated into the main body of the house if preferred.

Downstairs the main body of the property comprises a drawing room, a living room, a dining hall, a modern kitchen with dining space, a boot room, a utility room, a bathroom and sauna.

Upstairs offers a wonderful master bedroom with a dressing area and a luxury en-suite bathroom, a further four bedrooms and a modern shower room.

The extension has direct access to the house and benefits from its own private access if required.

The ground floor offers a spacious office that is open plan to a kitchen and a fabulous sun room. Upstairs offers two bedrooms, living space with a balcony overlooking the gardens and a shower room.

The property sits on a private mature and professionally landscaped site of approximately 1.6 acres.

There are expansive lawns and a wonderful array of plants, shrubs and trees to enjoy.

With so many different areas to enjoy - from the Japanese section with a water feature, to your own woodland area - ensuring you will never grow tired of the special outdoor space available.

The location is convenient to Lisburn, Belfast and Carryduff and it is only a ten minute drive to Forestside Shopping Centre and the Saintfield Road roundabout in Lisburn, ensuring ease of access to a host of local schools and colleges.

