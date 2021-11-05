A right royal family home

The property benefits from four spacious bedrooms, two reception rooms plus a refitted kitchen and bathroom, along with a conservatory to the rear overlooking the enclosed garden and patio area.

Located a short drive from the Saintfield Road roundabout, the property is ideally placed for those wishing to commute to either Belfast or west towards Portadown, Dungannon and beyond.

Accommodation comprises: Reception hall; lounge; dining room; conservatory; kitchen/dining; utility and w.c.; integral garage.

First floor: Master bedroom with ensuite shower room; three further bedrooms; bathroom.

Outside: Front garden laid to lawn with long and wide tarmacadam driveway. Fully enclosed rear garden laid to lawn. Paved patio area with wall edge. Shrub beds. Feature garden seat. Oil tank.

GROUND FLOOR -

RECEPTION HALL: VC front door. Laminate wooden floor. Understairs storage cupboard.

LOUNGE: Feature fireplace with painted surround, granite hearth and inset. Cornice. Glazed display cabinet. Laminate wooden floor. Oak double doors to:-

DINING ROOM: Oak flooring. Downlighters.

CONSERVATORY: Oak flooring. PVC patio doors.

KITCHEN/DINING: Range of high and low level units in cream. Large and small bowl sink unit with mixer tap. Integrated fridge/freezer. Space for Range style cooker. Splashback. Extractor fan. Stone worktops with upstands and window sills. Downlighters.

UTILITY ROOM: Plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer. Single drainer stainless steel sink unit.

DOWNSTAIRS W.C.

FIRST FLOOR

MASTER BEDROOM: Laminate wooden floor.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM

THREE FURTHER BEDROOMS

BATHROOM: White suite, heated towel rail.