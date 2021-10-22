A spacious family home

A spacious four-bedroom family home finished to a high standard throughout and situated in a popular residential development.

Broagh Village is located in Castledawson which boasts a variety of excellent schools along with a wide range of shops. There are excellent road links to surrounding towns as well as the motorway network providing an ideal location for commuters.

Internally, the ground floor has a large entrance hall with a cloakroom containing a wash hand basin and toilet under the stairs and the family lounge has a feature open fire with a hearth and surround. The open plan kitchen and dining area has a wide range of eye and low-level units with integrated appliances to include a fridge-freezer, dishwasher and electric oven and hob. The utility room provides a range of units, sink and accommodation for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

32 Broagh Village, Castledawson

On the first floor, there is a family bathroom which comprises of a bath, shower, wash hand basin and toilet. There are two well-proportioned double bedrooms with a master en-suite complete with a shower, wash hand basin and toilet. There are a further 2 double bedrooms on the second floor of this house along with a cloakroom comprising of a toilet and wash hand basin.

Externally, the property has a tarmac driveway which provides for off-street parking along with a low maintenance garden. Complete with double glazed PVC windows, an intruder alarm, BEAM Vacuum System and oil fired central heating, viewing of this property is highly recommended.

Property Comprises

Ground Floor

Living room

Entrance Hall – Tiled flooring.

Lounge – Solid wooden flooring with a feature open fire with a hearth and surround.

Kitchen & Dining Area – Tiled flooring with a range of eye and low level units, integrated fridge-freezer, dishwasher and oven with hob.

Utility Room – Tiled flooring with a range of eye and low level units, sink and accommodation for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Kitchen

Cloakroom – Tiled flooring with wash hand basin and toilet.

First Floor

Landing – Carpet flooring.

Bedroom 1 – Laminate flooring with en-suite comprising of shower, wash hand basin and toilet.

Bedroom 2 – Laminate flooring.

Hot Press – Shelved.

Bathroom – Tiled flooring with bath, shower, wash hand basin and toilet.

Store

Second Floor

Landing – Carpet flooring.

Bedroom 3 – Laminate flooring.

Bedroom 4 – Laminate flooring.

Cloakroom – Tiled flooring with toilet and wash hand basin.

