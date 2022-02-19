A stunning country cottage

This is a rare opportunity to acquire an extended and fully modernised, detached period cottage, offering exceptionally well presented, generous accommodation, within walking distance of undoubtably one of the most desirable villages in the province.

This stunning property was completely remodelled and modernised in 2019/20 and is finished to the very highest standard of specification. The current owners have created a most impressive and stylish interior, which perfectly blends functionality with contemporary conveniences, and comforts. The original cottage to the front blends seamlessly with the modern rear extension, with many additional extras and outstanding features, ensuring the feeling of quality emanates throughout.

The impressive, open plan living/kitchen/dining space has been architecturally designed for elegant living and entertaining, maximising the natural light, using extensive bespoke glazing, on three elevations, including, roof lights, and large sliding doors to a beautiful walled patio and garden beyond. The living area features a ‘Gazco’ range fire with a floating hearth, and the luxury bespoke kitchen includes integrated appliances a ‘Quooker’ tap and additional matching breakfast bar and built-in desk, which is cleverly positioned to avail of views over the surrounding countryside. The family room/snug features a period cast iron fireplace with an open fire, perfect for cosy winter nights in. The spacious master suite boasts a full en-suite bathroom and there are two further well-proportioned bedrooms, a luxury principal shower room, and excellent storage.

The property is further enhanced by a purpose built, dog friendly, utility/boot/cloak room with dog shower and dog door/access to an enclosed side patio. This unique home benefits from uPVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, and occupies a private site with easily maintained gardens.