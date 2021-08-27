A stunning seven-bedroom detached home has come up for sale in the Dromore area

A stunning seven-bedroom, three-bathroom detached home has come up for sale in the Dromore area.

With a price-tag of offers over £995,000, the exceptional contemporary residence with spectacular panoramic countryside views is set over three floors, with an impressive 4,500 sq. ft in total.

On the market with Independent Property Estates, the showstopping home designed by Des Ewing Architects boasts five to six double bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from a walk-in dressing room and ensuite shower room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful garden

Meanwhile, it also boasts three three reception rooms as well as a luxury fitted integrated kitchen, dining and breakfast bar with the bespoke kitchen fitted by Brookvale Kitchens, Lisburn - who also fitted the luxury utility room.

Keeping it local, the Italian porcelain tiles throughout the home are from Shellard Tiles in Lisburn.

Amongst the many other perks of the stunning home, Skellig House also offers an underfloor heating system on the ground-floor, including two multiburning stoves.

A separate first-floor apartment offers a master bedroom, luxury fitted Kitchen with living and dining area, in addition to a bathroom suite and access to rear.

Skellig House

A representative said:

‘‘This property is the epitome of exemplary design and ultimate serenity.

You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the quality specification of this turn-key residence. Over three floors, Skellig House covers approximately 4,500 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and a breathtaking, mature gardens and a private lake that must be seen to be believed.

‘‘This is the perfect place to unwind, relax and admire the breathtaking countryside views.’’

Living room

35B Ballynahinch Road is a short distance to Dromore town centre and close to Dromore Primary School, Dromore High School, bus and arterial routes to Belfast, Dublin and beyond.

Visit: propertypal.com/skellig-house-35b-ballynahinch-road-dromore for more details.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Kitchen

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.