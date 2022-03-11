The G-Plan unit behind Ger cost £120 from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. The Danish swivel chair he is sitting on cost £160, including delivery from Ragamuffins Emporium, Wales. The mid-century solid teak and black coffee table cost £40 from a seller on eBay. The candlesticks were handmade by Robin Grundy of Borien Studio.

Second-hand doesn’t have to be mean second best, as Ger O’Donnell’s characterful North Belfast home proves.

The four-bedroom, double-fronted property fulfils its stylish credentials with quirky, retro furniture, faded antiques and artefacts, and covetable mid-century items, all bought inexpensively.

Ger, 52, who is originally from Limerick, lives in the property with his husband Michael and two dogs, Louie and Maxie.

“The antique gentlemen’s bath caddy cost £60 from a store called New Vintage in London. The sink was originally from a ship. It cost £60 from a second-hand shop at the Lisburn roundabout. The ship light above the sink cost £120 at Wilsons Yard, Dromore, as was the toilet roll dispenser. The toilet roll storage was an old flower basket I put chains on and hung from the ceiling.”

“The house was built in 1894. The solicitor told us that it was a gift to entice a Scottish gentleman to take up the role as editor of the News Letter!.”

Ger, a freelance event director and photographer, has always had a passion for interiors and loves nothing more than the treasure hunt aspect of scouring charity shops, second-hand outlets and Facebook Marketplaces for amazing items.

“I was always a very visual person. As a child I constantly tried to make things look better, even if it was just the corner of my bedroom,” he said.

“Early on I became obsessed with the lavish antique interiors you would see in old movies. I found myself looking past the actors at the decorative embellishments of the set.

“My bed frame is a Victorian reproduction of a Louis XIV-style bed. It cost 180 euro at Irish liquidators. The side brass and glass table is 1970s French Hollywood revival, bought from Re-Store on the Newtownards Road, East Belfast, for £20. The lamp is a 1980s bought in Habitat for Humanity in Lisburn. The rug cost £60 from On The Square Emporium.”

“In my early 20s I discovered Bauhaus design and modernism. I found a lot of the clean lines in mid century furniture echoed that aesthetic. Luckily, I could find a lot of that style of furniture in thrift shops for next to nothing. I guess that’s when my obsession with pre-loved, well-made furniture began. And from then I find it impossible to pass a second-hand shop of any description.”

As we all know, home furnishings that have a low price tag may come with a high environmental cost. Ger said he feels better about how sustainable it is to buy pre-loved pieces.

“Not only is it good for the planet, but I also feel like you are inviting a little piece of someone else’s history into your life, and I like that.“

*Follow Ger at www.instagram.com/mybelfasthouse

“The Marcel Breuer Cesca chairs were bought from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. I got six for £60. The old copper lamp is a repurposed antique fire extinguisher bought in a thrift store in Las Vegas for $5. The filing cabinet was £50 from the St Vincent de Paul shop in Belfast city centre.”

