A unique opportunity to live in a coach house in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to list 3 Church Lane, Royal Hillsborough to the premier sales market.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a bespoke ‘Coach House’ style residence in this well renowned and sought-after development, built c. 2006 and consisting of only five superior Georgian style homes, tucked away in a beautiful courtyard setting, off Main Street in the heart of the historic and picturesque village of Royal Hillsborough.

This stunning property, priced at offers over £475,000, is finished to the very highest standard of specification.

The current owners have created a most impressive and stylish interior, which perfectly blends functionality with contemporary conveniences, and comforts.

The many additional extras, and outstanding features, ensure the feeling of quality emanates throughout.

The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance hall, a bright family/living room with feature French doors to the rear terrace, a downstairs shower room and a utility room with access to an integral garage.

The first floor offers, a spacious landing with study/seating area, a generous and bright drawing room, with six windows maximizing natural light, and feature Sandstone fireplace with multi-fuel stove, a luxury handcrafted kitchen with dining space, and a first-floor W.C./cloaks.

The second floor offers, two large bedrooms, master with bespoke fully fitted dressing room, guest room with en-suite and a luxury principal bathroom.

The property is further enhanced by beautiful Georgian style, timber sash windows, solid wood internal doors, Oak flooring, decorative radiator covers, oil fired central heating, a ‘VACUFLOW’ central vacuum system and a sophisticated intruder alarm system.

This impressive property benefits from off street parking, an integral garage with roller shutter remote controlled door, a private rear terrace ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining friends, featuring an original stone boundary wall and views of St Malachy’s Church.

With its enviable and secure location, superior generous accommodation, extending to c.1950 sq. ft., and standard of finish, this exceptional home will appeal to a wide range of prospective buyers.

1 . Take a look inside this stunning home in Royal Hillsborough This Georgian style coach house is on the market now Photo: Downshire Estate Agents Photo Sales

