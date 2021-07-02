Absolute gem of a property

This superb property is located on the hugely convenient ‘A27’ main road between Tandragee and Portadown on an excellent corner site.

The bungalow is finished to a high standard internally, boasting four spacious bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms (two of which are en-suites) and a large detached garage/warehouse with electric capabilities and two separate offices/storage compartments.

Accommodation comprises:

Bedroom

Porch : PVC door, slate tiles, outside light

Entrance Hall: 18’2” X 7’4” Laminate flooring

Lounge: 22’ 6” x 12’4” Laminate flooring, fireplace with limestone surround, panoramic bay window

Kitchen/Dining: 22’7” x 9’11” High and low level white units, integrated oven/cooker, fridge freezer and microwave, counter top hob

Kitchen

Dining area: Vinyl flooring, single radiator, power points

Utility Room: 7’10” x 7’3” High & Low level units, vinyl flooring, fan, plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer

Bedroom 1: 12’5” x 11’3” Laminate flooring, large built-in wardrobe

En-suite: 7’0” x 5’5” White suite with chrome fittings, corner shower, tiled floor and walls

Bedroom 2: 8’10” x 7’0” Laminate flooring, built-in wardrobe, blinds, view to decking area

Bedroom 3: 13’7” x 10’0” Laminate flooring, large double wardrobes

En-suite: 9’11” x 4’0” White suite with chrome fittings, fan, laminate flooring

Bedroom 4: 8’9” x 8’11” Laminate flooring, bunk beds, window with front view

Bathroom: White suite with chrome fittings, corner bath with jet system, frosted window, tiled flooring

Garage: 40’6” x 23’5 two separate office/storage rooms, boiler

Front Garden: Walled with shrubs and stones

Rear Garden: Decking, stoned, outside shed

Driveway: Tarmac – one car; Stoned – two car

Other: OFCH, PVC guttering and facia with down lighting, pebble dash walls

