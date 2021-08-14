Absolutely stunning home in Laurelvale

Once you arrive at this property you will immediately be impressed by its handsome appearance that is reflected internally.

This home has been beautifully decorated throughout, plus the added advantage of quality fittings. Go ahead and treat yourself to a viewing. Accommodation comprises entrance hall, downstairs w.c; lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility, four bedrooms (master en-suite) and bathroom.

Accommodation comprises of the following:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11 Velton Lawns

ENTRANCE HALL: PVC front door. Fully tiled floors. Downstairs w.c.

LOUNGE: 18’7” x 12’8” Brick fireplace with sleeper mantle. Wooden floors. Double panel radiator. Bay window.

DINING ROOM: 9’11” x 10’4” Single panel radiator. Wooden floor. French doors leading to decking.

KITCHEN/DINING: 10’4” x 20’11” A range of high and low-level luxury granite units, granite work tops, Belfast sink with mixer taps, built-in dishwasher, antique style radiator, partially tiled walls, wood burning stove, fully tiled floor, spotlights, door leading to garage.

Kitchen

UTILITY ROOM: A range of high and low-level units, plumbed for automatic washing machine, double panel radiator, power points.

1st FLOOR LANDING: Entrance to roof space. Walk-in hot press.

MASTER BEDROOM: 12’8”x11’ Laminated floor. Double panel radiator.

EN-SUITE: Vanity unit. Walk-in shower. Low flush WC.Towel radiator. Laminated floor.

Living area

BEDROOM 2: 12’1” x 12’ Double panel radiator. Built-in wardrobe.

BEDROOM 3: 11’2” X 10’11” Laminated floor. Single panel radiator. Power points.

BEDROOM 4: 10’9” x 9’10” laminated floor. Built-in wardrobe. Single panel radiator. Power points.

BATHROOM: Panelled bath with shower attachment. low flush WC. Pedestal wash hand basin. Walk-in shower. Single panel radiator.

Garden area

OUTSIDE: Beautifully presented rear gardens laid in lawns, decking and shrubberies. Front garden laid in lawns. Tarmac driveway.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.