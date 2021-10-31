An immaculate family home

Rarely does a home of this calibre reach the open market, this beautiful detached family home with double garage set in the popular residential area of Richmond Drive, Tandragee.

The ideal purchase for those wishing to find their forever family home, the property offers an immaculate finish throughout with five bedrooms including master with en-suite and walk in wardrobe, four further double bedrooms with two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill en-suite, four-piece bathroom suite, three receptions including a sunroom, kitchen/diner with a range of integrated appliances and a spacious and private fully enclosed rear garden.

The property at 71 Richmond Drive, Tandragee must be viewed to fully appreciate the many qualities this superb family home has to offer.

71 Richmond Drive, Tandragee

Living room

Living room