An immaculate family home

An immaculately presented three-bedroom chalet bungalow in one of Cookstown’s most central and respected developments.

It has well-proportioned living space and benefits from a downstairs bathroom with an upstairs shower room.

This house has been extremely well looked after and will afford a prospective buyer a comfortable home.

Features include: Hardwood double glazed doors and windows; Oil central heating; Open fire; Three bedrooms; Two bathrooms; Generous living space

Accomodation:

HALL: 4.3m X 1.7m Hardwood double glazed door, Solid maple wooden floor

LOUNGE: 4.0m x 3.4m Solid maple wooden floor, Wall lights, Brick fireplace with Chinese slate hearth

BEDROOM 1: 3.1m x 2.8m Solid maple wooden floor

BATHROOM: 2.8m x 1.7m Half tiled walls, Tiled floor, Extractor fan

KITCHEN/DINING/LIVING: 8.2m x 3.6m This is a very spacious family area, Range of high- and low-level units, Integrated oven and ceramic hob, Solid maple wooden floor, Tiled splashback Canopy extractor fan, Recessed pelmet lighting

UPSTAIRS

BEDROOM 2: 4.8m x 3.7m Laminate floor

BEDROOM 3: 3.5m x 3.3m

WC & SHOWER 2.3m x 1.7m Electric shower, Half tiled walls, Velux window, Spot lights

HOTPRESS: Shelved

OUTSIDE: Enclosed garden.

