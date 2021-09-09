An impressive five bedroom residence

This impressive five bedroom residence is set on a generous site ideal for a purchaser seeking a large home in a prime residential area of Cookstown.

Seldom does a property come onto the market with such a huge array of features and high quality specification that will appeal to a wide range of purchasers.

Special features include: Drawing room, office/study, conservatory, Beam vacuum system, alarm system, easily maintained and secluded gardens to front and rear, detached garage with loft over and access via electric gates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

72A Orritor Road, Cookstown

Entrance Hallway: Double entrance doors to feature hallway with oak flooring. Feature staircase & gallery landing.

Drawing Room: (6.16m x 4.05m) Feature cast iron fireplace with wooden surround. Ceiling cornicing. Front & side facing windows. Semi solid flooring.

Office / Study: (3.78m x 3.72m) Solid oak flooring. Side facing windows. French doors with access from hallway.

Kitchen: (5m x 4.04m) Excellent range of high & low level units. Double waterfall granite worktop. Neff 5 burner gas hob. Neff double ovens. Integrated fridge/freeze. Tiled floor. Down lighters. Dining space.

Staircase

Rear porch with part glazed PVC door. Tiled floor. Space / plumbing for fridge freezer.

Utility Room: (3.44m x 2.33m) Plumbing for washing machine and tumble dryer

Shower room: (4m x 1.3m): Floating WC and WHB. Walk in shower with rainwater shower head and tiled ledge. Tiled floor. Underfloor heating.

Family Room: (4.03m x 3.78m) Access from kitchen. Oak flooring. Heta stove with feature brick fireplace. Side facing windows. TV point.

Bedroom

French doors leading to Conservatory.

Conservatory: Slate flooring. Double patio doors to rear patio area & secluded lawns & decked area.

Guest Bedroom 1 (3.4 x 2.93m) Double bedroom. Front facing with semi solid flooring. En-suite with floating WC, WHB and shower. Partially tiled walls.

Cloakroom: Open plan walk in cloakroom with oak flooring.

Kitchen

WC with WHB. Partial paneled walls.

Feature staircase leading to Gallery landing, overlooking impressive hallway.

First Floor

Bedroom 2: (4.96m x 3.61m) Master bedroom. Front and side facing windows. Excellent range of fully fitted bedroom furniture. Oak flooring. TV point. Phone point. En suite (2.99m x 1.44m) comprising of floating WC, WHB and corner walk in shower. Tiled floor.

Airing cupboard

Bathroom: (3.37m x 2.12m) Floating WC and WHB, L bath and shower screen with shower over . Tiled ledge. Tiled floor. Partially tiled walls. Velux window. Underfloor heating.

Living room

Bedroom 3: (4.36m x 3.04m) Double bedroom. Excellent fitted bedroom furniture. Velux window. Solid wooden flooring. TV point.

Bedroom 4: (4.77m x 3.04m) Double bedroom. Side facing window & velux window. Carpeted. Access to attic storage.

Bedroom 5: (4.05m x 2.97m) (From Spilt level). Double bedroom. Oak flooring. Front facing window.

Exterior: Property occupies a generous site with extensive asphalt parking area. Enclosed rear patio & decked area. Steps to garden in lawn. Gated entrance with brick pillars & walls.

Included in Sale: Carpets, blinds, light fittings, curtains, curtain poles/rails, TV aerial, satellite dish, oven/hob, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, washing machine & tumble dryer

All photographs have been taken with a wide angle lens.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you

Grounds