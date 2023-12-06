Bar-Be-Quick launches new winter fuel range in Northern Ireland
Instant barbecue brand Bar-Be-Quick has launched into the winter fuels market with new brand Fire&Flame.
Proud to announce the launch of its new range of eco-friendly winter fuels in throughout Northern Ireland, Fire&Flame has a focus on sustainability, with the new collection being FSC-certified and Ready-to-Burn approved.
With a collection of products available now at Sainsbury’s NI, Fire&Flame offer a variety of options to keep homes warm and toasty during the colder months, including:
Fire&Flame Hardwood Logs – These logs are Ready-to-Burn approved, meaning that there is less than 20% moisture content. Made of hardwood, they have high heat output and longer burn time than softwood logs and are FSC-approved.Available in Sainsbury’s.
Fire&Flame Kindling – This high-quality kindling is also Ready-to-Burn approved, with the product containing less than 20% moisture content. Again, made of hardwood, this kindling has a longer burn time and higher heat output than softwood kindling. The kindling is also FSC-approved.Available in Sainsbury’s.
Fire&Flame Coffee Husk Logs – The Coffee Husk Logs are manufactured in India and made from coffee plant husk/chaff and the dried skin of the bean - a waste product left behind from the roasting process. Due to this make-up, Coffee Husk Logs are a highly sustainable way of heating your home.Available in Sainsbury’s.