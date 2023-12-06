Fire&Flame products are now available in Sainsbury’s NI in time for the winter months

Instant barbecue brand Bar-Be-Quick has launched into the winter fuels market with new brand Fire&Flame.

Proud to announce the launch of its new range of eco-friendly winter fuels in throughout Northern Ireland, Fire&Flame has a focus on sustainability, with the new collection being FSC-certified and Ready-to-Burn approved.

With a collection of products available now at Sainsbury’s NI, Fire&Flame offer a variety of options to keep homes warm and toasty during the colder months, including:

Fire&Flame Hardwood Logs – These logs are Ready-to-Burn approved, meaning that there is less than 20% moisture content. Made of hardwood, they have high heat output and longer burn time than softwood logs and are FSC-approved.Available in Sainsbury’s.

Fire&Flame Kindling – This high-quality kindling is also Ready-to-Burn approved, with the product containing less than 20% moisture content. Again, made of hardwood, this kindling has a longer burn time and higher heat output than softwood kindling. The kindling is also FSC-approved.Available in Sainsbury’s.