Bathshack growth continues with £300k investment

Bathroom retailer creates 10 new jobs with opening of two new premises

Bathroom retailer, Bathshack has announced a £300,000 investment that has seen the opening of two new stores in Northern Ireland and the creation of 10 new jobs.

A 4,000sq ft showroom was recently opened at Somerset Road in Coleraine, followed by the opening of a 6,000sq ft showroom in Enkalon Industrial Estate in Antrim.

Peter Dunlop, managing director, Sarah Parke, Coleraine showroom manager and Mark Smyth, regional showroom manager

The latest investment brings the company’s total number of showrooms across the island of Ireland to eight.

The investment extends to the company’s warehousing and distribution infrastructure, which has resulted in the introduction of a warehouse management software system, and additional forklifts, racking and manual handling equipment.

Additional delivery vehicles have been acquired, bringing the total number of vehicles in the fleet to 12, accommodating the company’s delivery service that extends across the whole island of Ireland.

Further plans are also in place to expand in the Republic of Ireland later this year.

Established in 2009 by Peter Dunlop, Bathshack prides itself on providing high quality bathrooms at an affordable price.

Since the pandemic, the company has experienced a surge in customer demand, which has resulted in a recruitment drive across its distribution, marketing, telesales and customer services departments.

The total number of employees has increased by over 60% since July 2021.

Speaking about the recent investment, managing director, Peter Dunlop, said it was ‘important to invest in the company so we can continue to provide the high level of service’.

He continued: “Our ethos at Bathshack is to provide our customers with high-quality products at a competitive price.

“As a result, the demand for our products and services has continued to increase and we are in a fortunate position to be able to expand our offering to service customers within the Coleraine and Antrim areas.

“Increasing our commercial footprint across Northern Ireland, not to mention the Republic of Ireland, is something we have aspired to do since our establishment, and we’re delighted to be able to achieve that with our most recent openings.

“We’re currently exporting around 70% of our business to the UK and Ireland and it’s important to invest in the company so we can continue to provide the high level of service that we have become known for.”

Highlighting their new Tileshack brand, Peter continued: “We’ve also recently announced the launch of our Tileshack brand, which includes the tileshack.com website. Tiles are fast becoming one of our most exciting product categories and this is an area where we’re seeing major growth.”

Whilst experiencing growth across all areas of the business, the company’s commercial projects continue to increase.