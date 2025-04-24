The superb family accommodation includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

It has a large detached double garage with attic space that has been converted to a games room and private bar, with a car port built to the side of the garage.

There are also spacious and mature gardens to the front and rear with excellent views across countryside from the rear garden.

This lovely home is on the market for £425,000 with Paul Birt estate agents.

Leitrim Road The four bedroom detached bungalow is on a large mature site.

Leitrim Road Spacious entrance hall with tiled floor, wall lights, and cornicing.

Leitrim Road Living room with feature gas fireplace and laminate wood floor.